OAKLAND, Md. — Northern wrestling head coach Casey Kamp knew his team's Class 1A West Region dual championship match against Williamsport would come down to the final bout. Sure enough, it did. But by the time Kamp and his team left the gym Wednesday night, they had no idea whether or not they would be heading to the state tournament.
Thursday afternoon, however, Kamp got the news he was hoping for — his Huskies are heading to the state tournament.
"Everybody keeps asking me that," Kamp joked Thursday prior to practice. "I did get about an hour and a half from about 3 to 4:30. I couldn't stop thinking about the result and different matches that could've went one way or another."
The Huskies and Wildcats battled match-by-match, ultimately ending in a 33-33 tie after Northern's Austin Ravenscroft came out with an overtime 3-2 win over Nicky Anderson in the 132-pound class.
Across Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association and the head referee of the match consulted with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) wrestling rules interpreter and the state wrestling committee chair.
Together, guided by the 2021-22 NFHS Wrestling Rules book, they came to the decision that since tiebreakers A-C were not applicable as no team points or match points were deducted from either team in the region final, "the team having won the greater number of matches (including forfeits) shall be declared the winner," becomes the first applicable criteria.
Northern won eight of the 14 matches, making the Huskies the Class 1A West Region champions.
The result came into dispute because Kamp got a penalty point in the semifinal against Southern earlier Wednesday evening for running onto the mat to question a decision, and Williamsport questioned whether the penalty point should carry over to the championship match as part of the dual.
"Absolutely," Kamp said after the match when asked if it was the craziest dual meet he's ever seen. "And we knew it would be. Everybody kept saying, 'You guys are going to go to states.' I told everybody it would come down to the last match. I knew it would. It didn't disappoint, it came down to the last match. We had a couple matches, our (138)-pounder should've pinned, our (113)-pounder should've pinned and Caleb (Brenneman) at 126; but the ref didn't slap the mat, so those were all little points that we didn't get that, at the end of the match if we have them points, any of them, we win the match. So we're just going to have to listen to the verdict."
Starting the match at the 138-pound class, the Huskies took the first four bouts, with Jacob Brenneman winning via technical fall, 20-5, Chase Taylor collecting a 12-1 major decision at 145 pounds, Devin Smith getting six points for a pin at 152 pounds and Colby Clark making it 18-0 with an 8-3 decision.
The Wildcats took the next two matches — Adin Hastings over Northern's Jamison Warnick via decision, 6-0, at 170 pounds and Darby Bryant via pinfall against Jayden Fike at 182 — to get within nine, 18-9.
Scott Beitzel got the Huskies back on track with a 9-2 decision at 195 pounds, but Williamsport tied things up, 21-21, with a forfeit win at 220 pounds and a win via pin by Max Larkin at 285 pounds.
Northern's Nate Wilhelm and Camden Hull, two of the best wrestlers in Class 1A at 106 pounds, put on a show in the 10th bout of the match, with Wilhelm collecting four points with a 16-7 major decision.
"Nate's been one of my guys who's been training with me for a while now," Kamp said. "When the summer hits, when the season ends … he called me two years ago and said he wanted to be good. In the COVID year, he was one of the kids who worked hard and put in the time to get better."
Williamsport then took its first lead at 27-25 when Zach Starr pinned Matthew Beitzel just past the midway point in the first period at 113 pounds.
Landen Harbaugh pinned Northern's Austin Slaybaugh 33 seconds into the second period at 120 pounds to extend Williamsport's lead to 33-25.
With two matches to go, Caleb Brenneman dominated at 126 pounds to snatch an 18-2 win via technical fall, getting Northern within three before Ravenscroft's overtime decision tied the match.
Williamsport advanced to the final earlier in the evening by defeating Fort Hill, 50-28. Northern took down Garrett County rival Southern on the other mat, 46-32.
Northern now travels to North Point High School in Waldorf on Saturday at noon to take on Lackey in the state semifinals. The winner then takes on the winner of Harford Tech and South Carroll at 4 p.m.
"We're just going to go out there guns blazing," Kamp said. "I'm going to do a little scouting. But we're going to go out there and bang and believe our wrestlers can win that match."
