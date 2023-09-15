ACCIDENT – The Northern Huskies outscored the previously unbeaten Petersburg Vikings 23-0 in the second half en route to a 31-12 victory during Friday night’s action at Half-Mile High Stadium.
Northern head coach Phil Carr credited the Huskies’ response to the adjustments they made during halftime, thanks to suggestion from both the staff and the players.
“Our coaches did a great job picking up some things that we thought we could run, but we also got some really good feedback from our players,” said Carr. “I told them before the game that at halftime they need to help us out. We need to know if there’s a tendency that they see that we can’t. Kyle [Broadwater] especially gave us some good information, and we came out and executed really well.”
It looked like the Huskies were going to roll early as they needed just four plays to open the scoring thanks to a 34-yard jaunt to the goal line by Jared Graham. Liam Stewart punched in the two-point conversion to make it a quick 8-0 lead at the 10:25 mark in the second.
After a turnover on downs, the Huskies seemed to score quickly again when Kyle Broadwater darted into the end zone from eight yards out, but a holding penalty negated the play. After a couple negative plays, the Huskies were out of field goal range and turned the ball over on downs, giving the Vikings some life.
The score remained at 8-0 through the rest of the quarter and a few minutes into the second quarter before a high snap on a Northern punt allowed Petersburg to begin at the Husky 3-yard line. Cameron Ault punched it in on the next play to trim the Vikings’ deficit to 8-6 with 8:42 to go until halftime.
The Vikings later took a 12-6 lead when Caden Arbaugh found Ethan Taylor in the end zone for a 12-yard hookup through the air at the 3:01 mark in the second period.
Petersburg continued to control the line of scrimmage for the rest of the half, but that trend would change starting in the third quarter.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Huskies embarked on an 11-play drive that was capped off by a 35-yard touchdown run from Broadwater to give the Huskies a 15-12 lead following Wally Brands’ PAT. That lead quickly ballooned to 22-12 when Landon Yoder picked off a pass on the first play of the ensuing drive, and then Stewart dialed up a 20-yard touchdown pass to Luke Ross at the 2:11 mark.
Graham added a fourth-quarter touchdown with 7:35 to go from three yards out, and the Huskies’ defense closed out the scoring by forcing a safety four minutes later.
The Vikings (3-1) will have an open week next Friday before returning to action at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 to host the Moorefield Yellow Jackets.
The Huskies’ (2-1) next contest pits them against the Frankfort Falcons at 7 p.m. next Friday at Half-Mile High Stadium.
