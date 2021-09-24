ACCIDENT — Northern looked like men among boys in the trenches against No. 3 Frankfort on Friday night.
The Huskies’ offensive line paved the way for their backs, namely Jamison Warnick and Ethan Sebold, to carry it 46 times for 215 yards. Meanwhile, their defensive front controlled the line of scrimmage and limited a usually potent rushing attack to a season-low 124 yards.
From the first possession, which ended with a 30-yard rushing TD by Warnick, it was never close, as Northern (2-2) handed Frankfort (4-1) its first loss of the season, 28-6, at Half-Mile High Stadium.
“We had a lot of confidence coming in watching film, and we thought we could win today,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “We dominated where I thought we could, and that was the line of scrimmage because they’re not really as big as they usually are.
“We’re pretty physical up front, and it showed today. ... We had some good drives, ate the clock and punched it in.”
“We got beat by a better team,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “We made a lot of mistakes, they jumped on us quick, but I’m happy that we never stopped battling. Give credit to them, they were ready to play, they were physical, they were aggressive.
“You’ll have nights like that. We came in undefeated, and they knocked us off, but you have to give them credit. A lot of people don’t like to hear that when you get beat by a better team, but tonight was one of those nights.”
Frankfort came in protecting an undefeated record, yet the one knock on its unblemished resume was a lack of competition.
“(Whiteman) and I are great friends, and we talked at the beginning of the week, and he said, ‘We haven’t beaten a good team yet, I think it’s gonna be a heck of a game,’” Carr recounted.
The Falcons’ head coach turned out to be right about the step up in competition, but he likely wishes he wasn’t.
Northern scored a touchdown in each quarter, leading 14-0 at the half before ultimately winning by three scores. When Frankfort did convert its lone touchdown, an 11-yard Peyton Clark run that cut the deficit to 14-6 in the third quarter, the Huskies responded.
A 38-yard halfback pass by Logan Miller to freshman Wally Brands was the straw that broke the camel’s back on the series, setting up a one-yard Sebold touchdown to cap a 10-play, 55-yard drive to put Northern back up 21-6.
Carr credited the week Brands had in practice, which is making it harder and harder to not play the young receiver.
“Wally’s gonna be a good one,” he said. “He’s a good receiver, he’s been a kid that they’ve been going to in youth league the last couple years. He showed us some good stuff at practice for being a freshman.”
When Frankfort’s defensive line did plug up holes, it struggled to wrap up the Northern ball carriers, and on no play was it more evident than on the Huskies’ second score.
During the second quarter, quarterback Kyle Broadwater faked a handoff to Sebold out of the triple-option, and the Falcons appeared to have read the misdirection. However, Broadwater wiggled out of the tackle and ran 22 yards to the house.
Broadwater added a second touchdown during the fourth quarter on a quarterback sneak.
“For a young quarterback who’s not been real sharp all year — we’ve struggled whether we want to do our base offense or Wildcat (with Warnick at QB) — he had a good day today,” Carr said. “Chalk one up for him getting better.”
Warnick led the pack with 23 carries for 133 yards, and Sebold tallied 57 yards on 14 tries.
“That’s as hard as our backs have run all year, Sebold and Warnick had some great yards after contact,” Carr said. “Sebold lowered his shoulder a few times and finished a run like a fullback should.”
Defensively, Chance Ritchey was a ball-hawk throughout, but Carr did pull his senior off the field for a few plays following an unsportsmanlike penalty on Frankfort’s TD drive. The moment of frustration will likely be a teaching moment for the experienced middle linebacker.
Cam Friend and Hayden Loewendick tallied sacks, and Cole Moore recovered a Frankfort fumble during the fourth quarter.
Frankfort running back Peyton Clark had 11 rushes for 76 yards, and quarterback Luke Robinette had 31 yards on the ground.
Landon Kinser was a bright spot on defense, making a diving interception during the first quarter.
Though the result wasn’t what coach Whiteman had hoped for, he was pleased with how his team responded to adversity during the second half. The post-game huddle echoed calls for the Frankfort players to lose as team, the same as they win as a team.
“I’m proud of the fact that we did battle in the second half,” Whiteman said. “We still make so many mental mistakes that kill us, but at the end of the night we got beat by a better team.
“They had a big, strong, physical line and they pushed us around. But like I said, we didn’t quit, we battled and I’m proud of the way that we battled. We had a very slow first half, but I thought the second half we battled.”
The Falcons won’t have much time to regroup before they host the No. 1-ranked Mountain Ridge Miners (4-0) and Northern gets No. 4 Keyser at home next Friday.
It didn’t look like it at the beginning of the season, but the Huskies are rounding into one of the tougher match-ups in the area.
“I know Keyser is going to be athletic, they’re going to be bigger than us,” Carr said. “But that’s all belief in what you can do, and we’ll be ready. We got out of this injury free as far as I know, and that’s key.”
