ACCIDENT — Emma Hostetler and Kaylee Bowser each had hat tricks to lead Northern over Southern 6-0 in a home match Tuesday evening.
The Huskies scored three goals in each half.
Bowser scored first on the first of two assists by Ainsley McHenry-Sorber at 23:01. Hostetler scored the next two goals, the first unassisted at 8:15 and then with 2:24 to go before halftime, she scored on McHenry-Sorber’s second assist for the 3-0 lead.
In the second half, Bowser scored on a direct kick at 22:58 and unassisted at 15:16. In between, Hostetler also scored unassisted at 17:27.
The Huskies dominated, out shooting Southern 13-1 and had a large advantage in corner kicks, 9-0.
Goalie Ada White only had to make one stop for Northern while the Rams’ Addison Tasker made seven saves.
Northern hosts Allegany on Thursday at 7:30 and Southern is at Mountain Ridge on Tuesday at 5:30.
