BAKER, W.Va. — Northern scored four runs in the sixth and held East Hardy scoreless over the final six frames to beat the Cougars, 6-1, on Thursday evening.
Northern took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after a sacrifice fly by Ethan Sebold and a Kellen Hinebaugh RBI single.
The Cougars answered with a sac fly by Mason Hamilton in the bottom half of the first, and the score remained 2-1 in favor of Northern until the Huskies blew the game open in the sixth.
Luke Ross notched an RBI single and Myles Uphold drove a run home on a two-bagger, then a Sebold fly ball to center fell on an error to plate two more insurance runs. All four scores came with two outs.
Cole Folk picked up the win, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings of work. Ross picked up the save in relief, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless on five hits with five Ks and no free passes.
Folk also doubled at the plate. He and ross topped Northern with two hits apiece.
East Hardy out-hit Northern, 8-7, with Hamilton accounting for three of them.
Northern (2-1) is at Fort Hill (0-1) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. East Hardy (1-2) is at Musselman on Monday at 6 p.m.
Jefferson 8, Mountain Ridge 2
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Mountain Ridge battled into the fifth inning but Jefferson pulled away to toppled the Miners on Thursday.
Mountain Ridge pulled to within 2-1 following a Jefferson error on a Tyson Shumaker grounder to shortstop in the top of the fourth, and that remained the margin until Jefferson crossed four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
After the first batter was retired, the next seven Jefferson batters that came to the plate reached base. The Miners got one run back in the top of the sixth on a Parker Ferraro home run, but the Cougars tacked two more on in the bottom half to stymie the rally.
Jefferson out-hit Mountain Ridge, 8-4. The Miners played flawless baseball defensively behind starter Evan Cook, as their fielders didn't commit an error.
Cook allowed five runs on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks in 4 1/3 solid innings to take the loss against a powerhouse Jefferson squad, which has won at least 20 games in 45 straight seasons.
Caleb Langham paced the Miners with two hits.
Jefferson starter Daquan Shipe allowed one unearned run on two hits with three Ks and three walks in 3 2/3 innings of work but didn't pitch deep enough into the game to pick up the win.
Reliever Ryan Kelly was the winning arm, surrendering one run on two hits with three Ks and a walk in 2 1/3 innings of work. Cole Lewis pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two.
Lewis, Caleb Fletcher and JJ Polvinale had two hits apiece for the Cougars. Fletcher tripled; he and Polvinale tallied tow RBIs apiece.
Mountain Ridge (1-1) hosts Southern (0-1) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
