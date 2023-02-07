SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — Ethan Sebold exploded for 27 points to guide Northern over Shanksville, 56-31, on Monday night to end a four-game losing streak.
Northern (10-8) trailed 16-12 after the first quarter before outscoring Shanksville, 18-3, in the second to take control. The Huskies, leading 30-19 at the half, upped their edge to 41-26 after three periods.
Abe Schilpp and Robbie Rollman joined Sebold in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Shanksville was topped by Logan McCall (13 points) and Christian Musser (10).
Northern (2-5 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) hosts Southern (3-12 overall, 2-5 WestMAC) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Paw Paw 76, Hyndman 25
PAW PAW, W.Va. — Paw Paw started the game on a 31-2 run to make quick work of Hyndman on Monday night.
The Pirates (11-6) were led by Donovan Tanouye, who scored 14 of his game-high 26 points during the first eight minutes. Tanouye, a sophomore, leads all of West Virginia with 6.6 steals per game.
Paw Paw maintained edges of 39-15 at the half and 69-21 after three periods.
Tyler McGraw joined Tanouye in double figures for the Pirates with 11 points, Dreden Heath chipped in nine, Greyson Corbett scored eight, and Dalton Kasekamp, TJ Ryan and Taylor Carder garnered six apiece.
Samuel Zufall topped Hyndman with 12 points.
Paw Paw hosted Timber Ridge on Tuesday and is at No. 3 East Hardy (13-5) on Thursday night.
Pendleton Co. 81, Pocahontas Co. 42
DUNMORE, W.Va. — Clayton Kisamore scored 24 points in the first half in Pendleton County's road win over Pocahontas County Monday night.
Kisamore scored 15 points in the first quarter including a pair of triples. He added nine points in the second quarter and two more in the third. Kisamore finished with 26 points, leading all scorers.
Chase Owens scored 13 points and Brayden Beachler scored 12 for the Wildcats (11-5). Owens scored nine points in the third quarter. Beachler hit four 3-pointers including three in the second quarter.
Dillon Dunz led the Warriors with 17 points. He went 5 for 6 at the free throw line and hit a pair of 3s.
The Wildcats led 53-30 at halftime and scored at least 25 points in both quarters.
Pendleton County hosts Keyser on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
