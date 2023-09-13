ACCIDENT — Northern extended its winning streak to open the season to five games after defeating Allegany 1-0 on Thursday and Rockwood (Pa.) 5-0.
Against Rockwood on Monday, all five goals came in the second half.
McKenzie Upole assisted on three of them. She fed Emma Hostetler twice and Kaylee Bowser once. Hostetler assisted on a Lydia Nelson goal.
Hostetler scored off a Ainsley McHenry-Sorber assist for a hat trick.
The Huskies finished with a 14-1 advantage in shots and 4-0 edge in corner kicks. The Rockets’ Taylor Demchak saved nine shots compared to Ada White’s one for Northern.
Against the Campers on Thursday, the only goal of the game came in the second half on a penalty kick by Bowser at the 28:48 mark.
The Huskies (5-0) had a 7-5 edge in shots on goal and 10-3 advantage in corner kicks. Northern’s White saved five shots and Allegany’s Shylah Taylor saved six.
Northern hosts Mountain Ridge on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge wins JV Shootout
FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge defeated Brunswick, 3-1, and blanked Boonsboro 5-0 to win its junior varsity shootout on Saturday.
Brunswick took second with its 4-0 victory over Boonsboro.
Mountain Ridge also won both Shootouts, 3-2 over Brunswick and 3-1 against Boonsboro. Brunswick topped Boonsboro 4-2.
The Miners’ jayvees played at Hampshire Tuesday evening.
