Northern falls to Col. Richardson, 6-4, in state semis

FREDERICK — Everything in Northern’s playoff run had went right up until the third inning Tuesday, then everything went horribly wrong.
An error, a walk, a bunt single, a bad bounce and an overthrow happened in the span of six batters, setting the stage for Brayden Dadds to line a two-out single to left and give Colonel Richardson its first lead.
Just like that, Northern’s 3-0 first-inning lead evaporated with a six-run inning by the Colonels off five unearned runs.
Colonel Richardson turned to its horse Daniel Hesson in relief for the final 4-plus innings, and he shut the door to deal Northern a 6-4 loss in the Class 1A state semifinals at McCurdy Field.
“You take away one inning and we win the game,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “This was a great chance to move on, and we didn’t play well one inning.”
The semifinal game was a rematch of Northern’s lone state championship appearance in 2007, and much to the chagrin of the Huskies (18-5), it followed an eerily similar track.
Northern built a 5-0 advantage at Ripken Stadium in ‘07 before the Colonels came back to take it 9-7 over Carr’s Huskies.
Current Colonel Richardson head coach Ryan Blanchfield was a player on that team, and his scrappy bunch showed that same resolve to get back to the state championship game for the second straight season.
The Colonels (19-4), in search of their third title overall, will play Clear Spring this weekend at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Last year, Colonel Richardson fell to Clear Spring, 11-3, at the same stage.
“We were scrappy,” Blanchfield said. “Had some tenacity when we got down, which has been our calling card all year. We’ve found a way to come back, and we just played with a lot of heart.”
Colonel Richardson’s comeback was necessary after the Huskies jumped on Dadds, a righthander, from the first pitch.
Luke Ross tagged the opening delivery of the game into the left-center gap for a double. Easton Rhoten followed with a single, and Kellen Hinebaugh made it 3-0 with one swing of the bat.
Hinebaugh lined a 2-1 fastball down the left-field line to drive in two, and the Colonel Richardson cut-off man made an errant throw home to allow the Northern senior to score a Little League home run.
Colonel Richardson elected to start Dadds instead of Hesson, its ace who shut down Clear Spring in relief in the championship game last year, and it almost backfired.
Instead, Colonel Richardson came back with a six-run third inning, and Hesson struck out 10 and allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings of relief to pick up the win.
Because Hesson and Dadds both threw fewer than 75 pitches, both will be available for the weekend.
“It’s kind of been our game plan all year, going right-to-left with the different spin of the ball,” Blanchfield said. “Hess is dominant. His stuff is filthy.
“He’s just a gamer. We call him rooster because he’s cocky. You wouldn’t expect it from a kid who’s 160 (pounds), 5-foot-7 or -8. He wants the ball. ... We wanted the ball in his hands for sure.”
The tide of the game changed when Hesson entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the third inning.
Northern, still leading 3-0 at the time, had a prime chance to tack on, but Hesson got out of trouble with a strikeout and a flyout to strand all three runners.
From that point forward it was all Colonel Richardson.
Northern righthander Luke Ross, who retired the game’s first seven batters in order, got Jack Walls to hit a grounder to shortstop, but an errant throw put him aboard.
Ross then walked the No. 9 hitter to flip the lineup card, and Chandler Tindall loaded the bases with a textbook bunt down the third-base line.
Then came a high chopper of destiny by Colonel Richardson.
Carter Walter hit a ball right off the plate into no man’s land between the pitcher and catcher, everybody was safe and a run scored.
“The bouncer in front of the plate with the bases loaded was a killer,” Carr said. “The catcher has got to get that one, and that’s a split-second decision. He tried to hold the plate thinking Luke (Ross) could flip it to him. He has to go get it and try to tag the runner (coming home).”
Camron Gondeck cut Northern’s lead to one with an RBI single to right, and the Colonels tied it up on an error.
Easton Rhoten snagged a ball in center field and made a strong throw home to freeze the runner at third; however, nobody cut the throw off and it bounced high over the catcher to level the tally.
Dadds followed with a two-out single to score two, and Gavin Whitby hit an RBI knock to left to make it 6-3 Colonels.
Northern cut into its deficit when Cole Folk hit an RBI double with two outs in the sixth, and it gave itself a chance to take the lead in the seventh with a ball in the gap.
The Huskies put two runners on with two outs in the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate, but Hesson recorded the final out with his 10th strikeout.
Robert Deatelhauser, fresh off his 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the region championship win over Allegany, tossed 3 1/3 spotless frames of two-hit ball in relief to keep Northern close.
However, it wasn’t meant to be, and Northern’s miraculous postseason run came to an end in the state semifinals.
Everything has to go right in a championship season, and it did up until the third inning Tuesday.
“It’s a great experience for these kids to taste this,” Carr said. “I told them, ‘Don’t think you’re going to automatically be here the next two years. You have to go out and work hard and things have to go your way.’”
