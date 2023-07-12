ACCIDENT — It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.
Few thought an inexperienced Northern team was capable of winning a championship at the beginning of the season, and even fewer did so after a 21-0 drubbing to Allegany in its conference opener.
However, Northern improved leaps and bounds as the season wore on, the Huskies unseated the Campers for the Class 1A West Region I title and they defeated Snow Hill at states to punch their ticket to the Final Four.
With an 18-5 finish and a third state semifinal appearance, Northern earned a share of the area championship with Allegany: the Huskies’ fifth under Phil Carr and second in three seasons.
“We had a rough little start at the beginning of the season,” Carr said. “The kids worked hard and got better each game. We were a young team, and the more we got experienced we got better towards the end. We proved that come playoff time.”
The area championship is determined by the final area sportswriter poll, which is chosen by a panel of seven voters: Jeff Landes, Jordan Kendall, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican).
Northern received the most first-place votes with three and totaled 29 points, the same mark as Allegany (17-5), which received two No. 1 nods.
Keyser (21-7) also garnered two first-place votes and tallied 25 points to finish third, followed by Petersburg (19-10) with 14 votes and Mountain Ridge (10-9) and East Hardy (17-12), which tied for No. 5 with three votes each.
Frankfort (12-13) was the only other team to receive votes.
Northern went 11-0 during the regular-season outside of Western Maryland Athletic Conference play, including a 7-1 home victory against West Virginia Class AA runner-up Keyser.
In postseason play, Northern crushed county rival Southern, 9-1, before outlasting Allegany, 6-5, in a nine-inning thriller to claim the region championship.
“After we got throttled by Allegany down there we kind of set a goal that we would like to get down and play Allegany in the playoffs,” Carr said. “We worked hard to get there, and we did it.”
Northern then backed up that performance by downing Snow Hill, 6-3, behind the heroics of Ethan Sebold on the mound before dropping a close matchup with Colonel Richardson, 6-4, in the state semifinals at McCurdy Field in Frederick.
While Northern doesn’t have the power bats or arms of Allegany, the Huskies made up for it with seven batters that hit at least .288 and a deep pitching staff that boasted five players with at least 18 innings pitched.
“We weren’t a power team by any means, but we had a lot of doubles and a lot of guys that put the bat on the ball with two strikes,” Carr said. “When you put it in play, teams have to make plays.”
That pitching depth proved to be crucial when Northern entered its game against Snow Hill. Three of its arms were unavailable after hitting pitching limits against Southern and Allegany earlier in the week.
Sebold (3.28 ERA) responded with a complete-game performance.
Robert Deatelhauser had a surprise outing for the ages one game prior against Allegany, as the left-handed sophomore, who had thrown just 11 2/3 innings during the season, tossed 5 1/3 shutout frames.
Luke Ross was the Huskies’ most dependable pitcher throughout the season with a 5-2 record and 2.88 earned run average in 48 2/3 innings. He struck out 53 and walked 19.
Kyle Broadwater was the Huskies’ best arm down the stretch, finishing with a 0.93 ERA in 22 2/3 frames.
Offensively, first baseman Wally Brands boasted the area’s second-best batting average (.489) and he scored a team-high 33 runs.
Brands also equalled Kennell with the area’s top on-base percentage, getting on at a .600 clip.
Ross (.373), Kellen Hinebaugh (.365), Liam Stewart (.364), Easton Rhoten (.338) and Cole Folk (.328) also hit at least .300.
As a team, Northern was second in the area in runs allowed per game (4.1), third in runs scored (7.9) and earned run average (3.07) and fourth in batting average (.324).
Carr was assisted this year by Jamie Workman, Ed Carr, Jeff Carr, Greg Beachy, Brooks Carr, Sam Beeman and Peyton Carr.
