ACCIDENT — After going 2-0 at the Garrett County Ladies Invitational Soccer Tournament last weekend, Northern topped Southern, 5-1, at home on Tuesday.
Emma Hostetler needed just one half to finish off a hat trick, scoring a fourth goal after the intermission. Northern outshot the Rams, 17-5, en route to a third straight victory to open the season.
Kylee Barnes assisted Hostetler’s first goal and Sophia Rankin connected on the other two of the first half. All three first-half scores came within a five-minute period beginning at the 28-minute mark.
Malea Fullerton put the Huskies on the board with their first tally of the second half to make it 4-0, assisted by McKenzie Upole.
Southern’s Maddie Artice finished a pass from Keira Haley with 20:20 left in the game to help the Rams avoid the shutout, before Hostetler scored one more goal on an assist by Kaylee Bowser for good measure.
In goal, Northern keeper Ada White made six saves and Southern stopper Bayleigh Hawk made 10. The Huskies had one more corner, 5-4.
Northern (3-0) is at Allegany today at 4 p.m. Southern is at Mountain Ridge at the same time.
Northern 4, Southern 0
ACCIDENT — The two Garrett County rivals met up a few days prior at the county girls soccer tournament, with Northern enjoying another one-sided result on Saturday.
It was a defensive battle, as both teams combined for just four shots. The Huskies had all of them and they made them count, putting all four past the goalmouth.
Hostetler scored twice during the first half on assists by Barnes to give Northern a 2-0 lead at halftime. Fuller finished an unassisted strike with 21:14 left in the second half, and Ava Rankin scored the Huskies’ fourth goal on a third assist from Barnes.
Northern 6, No. Hagerstown 3
ACCIDENT — Northern began its tournament run over the weekend with a high-scoring victory over North Hagerstown to open the season.
Hostetler was responsible for the Huskies’ first two goals — the first on an assist by Rankin with 19:10 left in the opening half and the second assisted by Upole with 12:08 left.
Taking a 2-1 lead into the second half, the Huskies maintained their edge with a four-goal period.
Katie Wilburn pierced the goal on an assist by Bowser with 22:30 left, and Hostetler scored again — assisted by Rankin — a little more than a minute later.
After a pair of assists, Rankin scored it herself unassisted with 15:32 remaining on the game clock. Sophia Rankin scored Northern’s final goal unassisted with 2:43 left.
The Huskies outshot North Hagerstown, 7-4, and had a 7-1 edge in corners. White made five saves in goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.