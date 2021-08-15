SHELBY, N.C. — After going 2-1 in pool play over the weekend, St. Mary’s Post 255 — coached by Northern graduate Steve Zumpano — fell just short of advancing to the American Legion World Series semifinals.
Because Tupelo (Mississippi) and Honolulu also went 2-1 during pools — forcing a three-way tie atop the Stars Division, with the top two moving on to the semifinals — a tie-breaker was needed.
The pair with the fewest runs allowed advanced, and Mississippi and Hawaii both allowed seven runs, while the Maryland champs allowed nine to just miss the cut.
Had St. Mary’s tossed a shutout against Fargo (North Dakota) on Sunday, the team would’ve won the pool and advanced to the semifinals, broadcast on ESPNU at 4 and 7 p.m. today.
St. Mary’s beat Garrett Post 71/214 to win the Maryland state championship, as Zumpano got the better of childhood friend, fellow Northern graduate and Frostburg State teammate Phil Carr to win his post’s first-ever state title.
The last time a team from Maryland took home the World Series crown was Mayo Post 226 in 1990. Fort Cumberland Post 13 won the title in 1934, joining a group of just three winners from the state along with Baltimore Post 81 in 1930.
On Sunday, St. Mary’s got past Fargo, 8-3, behind 5-0 start.
With St. Mary’s leading 6-1, Fargo attempted to mount a comeback in the fifth, plating two runs to trim its deficit to 6-3, but pitcher Tyler Quade escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam with an out at the plate and a strikeout.
Though St. Mary’s kept its advantage on the scoreboard, the inning proved to be the nail in the coffin on any hopes of advancing to the Final Four.
If Post 255 allowed just one run — tying Mississippi and Hawaii at seven runs allowed each — and scored at least eight in a victory Sunday, they would’ve secured the top spot in the group via run differential, the second tiebreaker.
Instead, with an 8-3 win, St. Mary’s was sent home just short.
Quade allowed one run on four hits to pick up a three-inning save, striking out two and walking a pair. Ethan Ledig was the winning arm, giving up two runs, one earned, on six hits in four innings.
The Maryland and Mid-Atlantic champs outhit North Dakota, 12-10. Philip McCarthy, Demetri Jamison, Shawn Cameron and Chase O’Dell led St. Mary’s with two hits apiece.
In its first game, St. Mary’s toppled Tulepo (Mississippi), 6-1, behind an impressive pitching performance by Ledig. The arm allowed just one run on three hits in six innings to pick up the win.
Cameron and Jamison hit safely twice. Cameron had two RBIs.
St. Mary’s fell to Hawaii, 5-2, in the middle game of pool play. Ty Yukumoto shut down Post 255 on the mound. He allowed two runs on two hits, striking out six, in 6 2/3 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.