CUMBERLAND — Northern travelled to Fort Hill Thursday evening seeking an undefeated regular season.
The Huskies left with a 63-18 victory and a spotless 22-0 record.
"We had a good match," Northern head coach Casey Kamp said. "We had a couple matches we could've done better with. Our 120-pound match, we let one of our newer kids get experience. All of the matches we lost, I think we could've won."
Northern won eight of the 11 contests, four by pins in the first round. The Sentinels (13-7) had one pin in each round.
The first match was in the 195-weight class between the Huskies' Scott Beitzel and Fort Hill's Brysen Metz. Beitzel controlled the first two periods and led 5-0 heading into the third period.
With 1:08 left, Beitzel got the pin and gave Northern a 6-0 lead.
"It's always good starting the match, getting our heavyweights going right away," Kamp said. "We got two pins back-to-back. Our lightweights are known for kicking some butt, so we got the ball rolling."
Up next was the 220-weight class between Northern's Erik Artice and Fort Hill's Wyatt Walker. After a scoreless first period, Walker got the pin with 28.1 seconds left to tie the match at six.
In the heavyweight class, Jake Beeman represented Northern against Darrin Weller. Beeman got the pin with 1.8 seconds left in the first period.
"He pins a lot for us," Kamp said. "He's one of our kids who pins almost every night. He's a senior, we expect him to go out and win matches like that."
Matthew Beitzel picked up another pin for the Huskies at 106 with 1:08 left in the first period over Dalton Sines.
Trailing 24-6, Fort Hill won its second match in the 120-pound class with Jaxon Jones defeating Landon Yoder. Yoder controlled the first two periods and led 6-1 heading into the third.
"Jaxon's tough, we had another kid we were gonna wrestle against him," Kamp said. "We let our other kid wrestle to get experience. He needs to get stronger on bottom, that was proven tonight."
Jones took control and got the pin with 46.5 seconds left in the third.
Northern's Devon Opel was up next at 126 against James Poist. Opel quickly got the pin with 1:18 left in the first period to extend the Huskies lead to 36-12.
"He's a really good freshman this year," Kamp said. "He wins a lot of matches for us. We expected him to win that match. It was nice bouncing back, getting some pins and winning again."
Northern's Caleb Brenneman faced Tanner Wertz in the 138-weight class. Leading 6-2 after two periods, Brenneman earned two points on a tackle to gain control. He went on to win 8-2 and added three points to the Huskies' lead.
After two forfeits, Northern was comfortably ahead 51-12 going into the final three matches.
Nick Riley and the Sentinels' Jaylon Atkinson faced off at 160. Riley led 2-1 after one period before earning two takedowns in the second to extend his lead to 7-2. Riley got the pin with 1:19 left in the third period.
"They pin all the time," Kamp said of Brenneman and Riley. "That's something they're known to do. Our team likes to get bonus points. They did a good job doing their job."
Kolton Wharton earned the third win of the night for Fort Hill in the 170-pound class. Facing Billy Durst, Wharton slammed him to the mat and got the pin with 13.9 seconds left in the first period.
The final match was in the 182-weight class between Jayden Fike and CJ McMillan. Up 2-0 after the first period, Northern's Fike ended the evening with a pin with 1:32 left in the second period.
"He did great, he's been coming back from an ankle injury," Kamp said. "It was good to bounce back, get him a pin tonight."
Northern returns home to compete in the Class 1A-2A regional duals tournament on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Its opponent has not been announced.
"We've been undefeated two straight seasons," Kamp said. "Our goal was to be undefeated this year. We're just completing goals and it's another check off the goal list."
