ACCIDENT — Despite a strong start from Allegany, Northern’s hitters eventually proved to be too much.
Behind the duo of Braelyn Brenneman and Madison Seese and improved passing, the Huskies came back to defeat the Campers in four games, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18, on Monday night in the region semifinals.
Northern (10-6) will take on Mountain Ridge (14-2) on the road in the Class 1A West Region I championship game on Wednesday.
“Overall they did really well,” Northern head coach Jamie Bailey said of her team. “There are a few little scrappy things we need to work on. Pulling balls out of the net with my setter and placing the ball better. Not just throwing it over the net.
“The second, third and fourth games, we really fed our middles as much as possible. They are my strongest hitters. ... The middles made a huge difference the last few games.”
You could hardly ask for more evenly-matched squads on the court, with Northern, seeded No. 2 in the region, and third-seeded Allegany splitting a pair of regular-season matches. Both ended in sweeps.
The players are familiar with one another, too, from club play, and that familiarity extends to the coaching ranks, as coach Bailey and Allegany’s Cassie Murray are sisters.
So it came as no surprise when the two sides split the opening two games. However, Northern was able to find its connections more frequently as the match wore on, and Allegany didn’t find hitter Ada McFarland to match.
“It was a good game,” Murray said. “Northern is always strong. They’re sturdy, they pass well, their middles killed us today. They were just hitting phenomenally which is awesome.
“We started out strong. We had a different game plan than we had all year. We kinda worked on it and thought it would be a good thing to try in the playoffs. It did well, but the more we played, got a little tired and forgot some of the fundamental things that we were really trying to do tonight.”
That game plan was two-fold. The Campers moved McFarland outside in an effort to generate more opportunities for the hitter, who ended with a game-high 15 kills with four points and three blocks.
Allegany also used a single block system, opting to put an extra player back on defense against the heavy hitting of Northern.
The strategy worked at first, as Allegany used a 13-4 run in the first game to take control up 18-13, prompting Bailey to take a timeout. The message didn’t quite take hold, and the Campers pulled away to win 25-19.
Northern responded by starting the second game with a 14-7 lead. The Campers mounted a comeback to pull to within 16-13, at which point the two teams played the best point of the match.
A long rally, which featured blocks by both sides and several difficult digs, ended with a Brenneman block for a kill — one of her 11 blocks and eight kills. Northern rode the momentum to take the second game, 25-20, after a Michaela Brenneman spike on set point.
The third game was back-and-forth throughout, and after 42 points, the score was level at 21-all. A pair of Allegany errors gave Northern a set point, and Braelyn Brenneman won the game 25-22 with a kill.
Allegany had its sights on a deciding fifth game with a fiery 7-3 start to the fourth following a McFarland kill and an ace from Zoey Rhodes that just trickled over the net. Rhodes finished with six points, one ace, six digs and 10 assists.
But Northern stayed calm and embarked on a 5-0 run, capped by a Seese kill that allowed the Huskies to retake the lead at 8-7. Seese finished with nine kills, five blocks, an assist and an ace.
The teams went point-for-point until Northern went on another run, this time 6-0, to lead 19-12. Allegany won three straight points late in the game to claw within 22-17, but that was as close as it got, as the Huskies closed it out with a 25-18 game win.
“They’re a solid team, they don’t fracture usually, they hold together really well,” Bailey said of her team. “Even when they’re down, they accept what they’ve done and don’t hold it against each other.
“I did have to call a timeout and remind them that they can’t overplay the ball. Sometimes they think they can win back the point by themselves.”
Ady Taylor was Northern’s top passer with 32 assists, 10 digs, five kills and three aces. Demi Ross added 12 kills and an ace.
For Allegany, Ariaya Walker tallied 12 kills; Myla Lee had 11 points, six digs and two aces; Kinsey Hostetler notched 21 digs, 10 points, an ace and a kill; and Anika Stylinski ended with 17 assists and a kill.
The Campers finish with an 8-8 record.
“It was a trickier season,” Murray said. “I had high hopes. The girls worked hard, they were open to new ideas, open to new practice ideas. They went the entire time, and I can’t be mad at it.
“I’m going to do some research, have some things for next year so I can hopefully improve where we’re going to need improvement.”
Northern advances to the region title game where it’ll meet the defending region champion, Mountain Ridge. The Miners were the Class 1A runner-ups last year.
“They’re going to be tough,” Bailey said. “They’re scrappy. We’re going to have to adjust our defense and get my hitters swinging. ... I am happy we have a practice before we play them. During the regular season, we never got to play them after a practice. It will be nice to work out a few things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.