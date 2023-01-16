OAKLAND — Led by Ethan Sebold, four Northern scorers finished in double figures in a 67-60 win over Southern on Friday night.
Northern (6-4) outscored Southern (2-7), 18-9, in the second quarter to take a 40-29 edge into the intermission. The Rams pulled within 53-48 after three, but Derek Bittinger scored all seven of the Huskies’ fourth-quarter points to notch a rare win over their Garrett County rivals.
Southern had won 28 of 30 against Northern entering the contest.
Sebold paced Northern with a team-high 23 points, followed by Easton Rhoten with 15 points and Bittinger and Kellen Hinebaugh with 11 apiece. Isaiah Keller scored a game-high 27 for Southern, followed by Brent Lemay (13) and Jared Haskiell (11).
Northern made 10 3-pointers. Rhoten buried five, Sebold three and Bittiner one.
Northern hots Meyersdale on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Southern hosts Allegany (11-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Mtn. Ridge 66 Washington 50
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Peyton Miller tallied a game-high 25 points, and Mountain Ridge crushed Washington on Thursday night to end a two-game skid.
Mountain Ridge (5-5) led 9-7 after the first quarter, 26-16 at the half and 44-33 after three quarter. Will Patterson and Tyson Shumaker joined Miller in double figures with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Kris Doleman (14 points), Meleke Smith (11) and Josh McCarthy (11) topped 10 points for Washington.
The Miners won the junior varsity game 51-38. Owen McGeady led the Mountain Ridge JVs with 17 points.
Mountain Ridge hosts Allegany on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Paw Paw 57 Union 42
MOUNT STORM, W.Va. — Taylor Carder and Paw Paw outscored Union, 20-8, in the fourth quarter to help the Pirates win on Friday night.
Carder scored 10 of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, burying a pair of 3-pointers. Paw Paw led 16-8 after the first quarter, 28-20 at the half and 37-34 after three before pulling away in the decider.
Donovan Tanouye topped the Paw Paw scoring with a game-high 25 points. Union was led by Sammy Jones with 17 points.
Paw Paw is at Hancock on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Union is at Highland on Monday at 4 p.m.
Cesar Chavez 66 Southern 58
WASHINGTON — Despite Haskiell’s offensive explosion, Southern started slow defensively and couldn’t quite come back to fall to Cesar Chavez on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams fell behind 21-14 following the first quarter and trailed 35-28 at the half and 52-47 after three. Haskiell led all scorers with 30 points, drilling five 3-pointers.
Keller (12 points) and Noah Wilt (10) also scored in double figures for Southern. Taliano King topped Cesar Chavez with 18 points.
Pendleton Co. 86 Harman 35
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Four Wildcats scored in double figures as Pendleton County convincingly beat Harman on Friday night.
The Wildcats (5-3) scored over 20 points in three of the four quarters. All 10 Wildcats who played in the game scored at least one basket.
Clayton Kisamore led Pendleton County with 17 points. He scored eight in the first quarter and hit seven field goals.
Jacob Beachler scored 15 points while Brayden Beachler scored all of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. Dillon Smith finished with 10 points.
The Wildcats host Tucker County on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
Petersburg 57 Pocahontas Co. 33
DUNMORE, W.Va. — Petersburg had four double-digit scorers, and the Viking rolled past Pocahontas County on Saturday.
Peyton Tingler topped the Petersburg offense with 14 points, followed by Trace Rohrbaugh (13), Peyton Day (10) and Elijah Kuykendall (10). The Vikings made seven 3-pointers, led by Tingler with three and Rohrbaugh with two.
Dillon Dunz and Wyatt Hendrick paced Pocahontas County with 10 and nine points, respectively.
Petersburg (4-5) is at Keyser (7-3) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.