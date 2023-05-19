ACCIDENT — After winning a thrilling marathon game on Tuesday to claim the region title, Northern draws another state championship contender in Snow Hill in the quarterfinals.
The sixth-seeded Eagles (14-6) of Worcester County will make the 299-mile, five-hour trip to Accident to take on third-seeded Northern (17-4) for a spot in the Class 1A state semifinals. First pitch Friday is 4 p.m.
There will be free entry to the game.
Northern is fresh off a 6-5 upset of Allegany in the West Region I championship game on Tuesday, in which Luke Ross hit the tie-breaking RBI single in the top of the ninth inning.
Robert Deatelhauser was the hero on the mound, tossing 5 1/3 shutout innings of one-hit ball to get the win.
Snow Hill advanced through East Region II, routing Washington, 15-4, on Tuesday. The Eagles were the road team in that game by virtue of losing a coin flip due to matching 12-6 regular-season records and a head-to-head split.
Northern will be at a pitching disadvantage because Snow Hill was able to get its region semifinal game in on Saturday, while Northern’s playoff game against Southern was postponed until Monday due to rain.
That means Luke Ross will be unavailable to pitch Friday after tossing a complete-game against the Rams in which he allowed one run on three hits in seven frames of work. Because he threw 102 pitches, he needs four days of rest between appearances.
Kyle Broadwater threw 68 pitches against Allegany, meaning he needs three days rest and can’t pitch. Deatelhauser threw 91 and is also unavailable.
Northern’s likely to go with one or both of Ethan Sebold and Cole Folk. Sebold has a 3-1 record with a 3.36 ERA in 25 innings pitched. Folk is 2-0 with a 4.38 ERA in 24 frames.
Snow Hill, meanwhile, will have its ace Cole Swift for Friday. Swift, who is committed to Division I Radford, maxed out at 107 pitches against Mardela in the region semis. With more than four days of rest he can start.
Swift allowed three runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings pitched in the semifinal victory. His fastball tops out at 86 miles per hour and sits in the 83-85 range.
The only Eagle who can’t pitch Friday is Danner Swift. The junior threw 106 pitches against Washington Tuesday.
Snow Hill’s closer is Kolten Zender. The junior blew a save against Mardela in the region semis when he allowed two runs to put the Eagles in a 5-4 hole entering the bottom of the seventh.
However, Garrett Williams, an imposing power bat at 6-foot-8, 270 pounds, launched a walk-off grand slam to give Snow Hill the 9-5 victory and keep its season alive.
Northern will once again be at a disadvantage with fewer power bats and high-velocity arms, but the Huskies have plenty of depth in their line-up with seven guys hitting .299 or better.
Wally Brands leads the way with a .483 average, followed by Ross (.368), Liam Stewart (.367), Kellen Hinebaugh (.338), Easton Rhoten (.328), Folk (.310) and Sebold (.299).
Hinebaugh and Rhoten lead the team with two home runs each. Rhoten has a team-high 21 runs batted in, and Brands tops the squad with 32 runs scored.
Northern averages 8.4 runs a game and allows 4.1 runs per contest. Snow Hill scores 9.4 a night and allows 4.5.
Northern is searching for its third state semifinal trip in school history. The Huskies made the 2021 semifinals and were 2007 state runner-ups.
Snow Hill has made the Final Four twice, doing so last year before falling to Colonel Richardson, 6-4, in the semis. The Eagles won the 2006 Class 1A title.
