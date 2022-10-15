ACCIDENT — A week after pounding Fort Hill and a week before a tough two-game road trip to end the season, No. 1 Mountain Ridge can't take Northern for granted.
The Miners (6-0) head up to Half-Mile High Stadium to take on the Huskies (3-3) on Saturday at 6 p.m., and Northern will present all the usual challenges of Phil Carr-coached teams.
Mountain Ridge leads the all-time series 9-6 and won last year's meeting 43-13 in Frostburg.
Beall was 36-6 against Northern, and the Huskies were 11-5 against Westmar. Valley went 21-5 versus Northern and Bruce held a 12-8 edge over the Huskies.
After beating Fort Hill, 30-8, last Friday to end the Sentinels' 18-game winning streak, Mountain Ridge now controls its own destiny to host playoff games through the Class 1A state championship game in Annapolis.
If Mountain Ridge does defeat Northern, Williamsport and Keyser to end the regular season and retain the top seed in Class 1A West, the Miners could face the Huskies — who are No. 4 in the region point standings — in their playoff opener.
Mountain Ridge quarterback Uma Pua'auli has completed 67 of 112 passes for 823 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this year. The senior is also the Miners' leading rusher at 65 carries for 528 yards (8.1 average) and eight touchdowns.
Hunter Clise leads the Mountain Ridge defense with 53 tackles (seven for loss) to go along with two fumble recoveries, an interception and a sack. Jaden Rosales has the most TFL on the unit with 12.
Peyton Miller, committed to Division I Massachusetts, anchors the offensive line.
Northern, which defeated then-unbeaten Petersburg, 49-20, last week, fields a trio of backs who are among the area's best, and all three bring a different skillset to the Huskies' option offense.
Fullback Ethan Sebold (533 yards, seven touchdowns) provides the Northern backfield with a power threat, Kyle Broadwater (470 yards, three TDs) is a dynamic speedster and Kellen Hinebaugh (330 yards, seven scores) eats up yards in a hurry with his long legs.
Mountain Ridge scores 44.7 points per game and averages 346 yards of offense (201 rushing, 139 passing). Northern scores 27.7 points a contest and averages 299 yards per game (248 rushing, 51 passing).
Mountain Ridge is second in the area allowing 9.7 points per game (East Hardy, 8.5), and Northern allows 23.3 points a night.
