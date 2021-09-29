CUMBERLAND, Md. — Following a 17-3 season and a trip to the 1A state semifinals, Northern was named Western Maryland Athletic Conference champs, and its top player, Jake Rush, was named Player of the Year.
The Huskies finished 6-1 in the conference and took home the region championship, beating WestMac rival Allegany to book their ticket to the state tournament.
“I thought the kids overcame a lot with COVID all year, the daily checks, screening,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “I thought the kids stepped up pretty well. ... Those kids all worked their tails off for four years. They followed some hard-working seniors and continued that work ethic in the program.”
Rush was second on the Huskies batting .459, behind Chance Ritchey’s .463 mark, with a team-high 28 hits. The senior had three home runs and 21 RBIs out of the lead-off spot.
“He’s a kid that’s been a starter for us for four years,” Carr said. “I haven’t had too many freshmen that started on the varsity baseball team. He was the leadoff kid in ninth grade. I remember in the region championship as a ninth-grader against Boonsboro he went 2 for 3.”
Rush was not only a talented center fielder and lead-off man for Northern, he also starred on the mound with a 2.95 ERA allowing 36 hits in 38 innings and striking out 56.
His 7-1 record was the Huskies’ best mark, but he also shined in the classroom, where he was his class’ salutatorian.
“He had a great senior season, we got a lot of pitching out of him which was huge,” Carr said. “He did what he usually does, being one of the best outfielders I’ve ever had. Great leadership that came from all these seniors that we had.”
Northern leads the way with six first-team players. Allegany has five, Mountain Ridge three and Southern two.
The first-team pitchers are seniors Eli Wallace from Allegany and Mason Brenneman from Northern, and junior Bryce Snyder of Mountain Ridge.
Completing the battery are Campers senior catcher Matt Fuzie and Southern junior Will Moon.
On the infield, Northern’s Zach Hallenbeck is the lone senior. Juniors Darian Bauer (Allegany), Isaac Upole (Southern) and Chance Ritchey (Northern), are joined by sophomores Griffin Madden of Allegany and Uma Pua’auli of Mountain Ridge.
Patrolling the outfield are seniors Levi Kennell of Northern and Wes Athey of Allegany. Mountain Ridge junior Bradyn Speir was also a first-team selection.
Northern senior Isaac Bittinger is the team’s designated hitter, and Huskies junior Jamison Warnick got the nod as the utility man.
On the second unit, Allegany senior Grant Cain and Mountain Ridge junior Lyle Baker are the pitchers.
The infielders are Northern senior Landon Broadwater, Fort Hill junior Tyler Wilhelm and sophomores Tanner Haskiell, Southern, and Landon McAlpine, Mountain Ridge.
Southern senior Elisha Skipper and Mountain Ridge sophomore Evan Cook make up the outfield. Senior Jeff McKenzie of Mountain Ridge is the second-team utility man.
This is the first iteration of the WestMac baseball team. The new conference is made up of the same teams as the Western Maryland Interscholastic League: Allegany, Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge, Northern and Southern. The WMIL, like the Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference, didn’t have football.
The WestMac does, as is evident by all five Western Maryland schools playing each other in football this season. But beyond football, the league will ensure local teams play each other more than once in a season.
“I’m kind of caught in between because I like the conference the same as when we had the AMAC, but we wanted to make sure we can play each other twice which wasn’t always happening before,” Carr said. “I did like playing the West Virginia schools. This is the third one. I don’t have a favorite.
“The one good thing about the new WestMac, everybody is playing everybody in the area in all sports. The AMAC before was everything but football.”
