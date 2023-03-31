ACCIDENT — No. 3 Northern pulled away late with seven runs in the fifth, defeating East Hardy, 8-5, on Thursday.
Trailing 3-1 heading into the fifth, Wally Brands and Easton Rhoten hit RBI singles. Liam Stewart doubled for a pair of RBI.
The Huskies (5-1) added two runs on a bases loaded walk and fielder's choice.
The Cougars (1-5) added two runs in the seventh including a RBI triple by Mason Hamilton.
Stewart went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Kellen Hinebaugh also went 1 for 3 with a double.
Cole Folk started for the Huskies and went 6 1/3 innings. He allowed five hits, four earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts. Robert Deatelhauser pitched 2/3 inning allowing one walk with one strikeout.
Evan and Mason Hamilton each had two hits for East Hardy. Mason Hamilton went 2 for 4 with two RBI and a triple.
Shayne Sisler went five innings allowing four hits, eight runs with one earned and four walks with three strikeouts.
Dawson Price went one inning allowing two walks with two strikeouts.
The Huskies travel to play Mountain Ridge (2-2) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Cougars host Moorefield (1-3) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Petersburg 16, Moorefield 0
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg held Moorefield to one hit in a 16-0 five-inning shutout win on Thursday.
The Vikings (6-2) took control in the third inning with seven runs. Bumby VanMeter hit a RBI triple, his second of the day.
Owen Reel singled for a RBI. Petersburg scored three runs off errors.
VanMeter went 3 for 4 with three RBI and two triples. He also pitched a complete game allowing one hit and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Peyton Tingler went 3 for 3 with a double, one RBI and a walk,
Oliver Crites had the only hit for the Yellow Jackets (1-2), a single in the second.
Trevor Baldwin started for Moorefield and went two innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and two walks with a strikeout.
Gary Weese went one inning allowing three hits, three earned runs with no walk and a strikeout.
Adam Landis pitched one inning, allowing three hits, four runs and a walk with two strikeouts.
Petersburg plays Martinsburg in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Moorefield travels to play East Hardy on Monday at 6 p.m.
Hedgesville 9, Mtn. Ridge 4
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Mountain Ridge fell behind early and couldn't recover at Hedgesville on Thursday at fall to 2-2 on the season.
The Miners took a 1-0 edge in the top of the first when Uma Pua'auli led off the inning with a single, stole second and was scored by a Landon McAlpine double.
However, Hedgesville answered with a five-run bottom of the frame to take the lead for good. The Eagles drew three walks to load the bases, and Michael Nichols capitalized with a two-run double. Mountain Ridge allowed three more runs to cross on back-to-back errors to trail 5-1.
The latter miscue was a tailor-made 4-6-3 double play chance that could've ended the frame with minimal damage.
Hedgesville starting pitcher Mason Elliott stranded a pair of runners on base in the first, and he put up three ensuing zeroes before getting chased in the fifth. Elliott threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts and a walk.
The Eagles tacked on a run on a sac fly in the fourth. The Miners plated three scores in the fifth after base hits by Pua'auli, Caleb Langham, McAlpine and Cook to trail 6-4. Cook's knock was a double.
Hedgesville added two insurance runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. Mountain Ridge put runners on first-and-third with one out in the seventh, but Gage Ganoe induced a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.
Cook got the start on the mound and went four innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on four hits with four walks and a strikeout. Parker Ferraro spanned the final two frames, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with two Ks and a walk.
McAlpine went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk. Pua'auli finished 3 for 4 with a double and two singles. Langham hit safely twice.
Ganoe led Hedgesville with a 2-for-3, one-RBI day. Nichols and Brett Pederson doubled.
Mountain Ridge hosts No. 3 Northern on Monday.
Spring Mills 3, Hampshire 2
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Spring Mills built an early lead and held off a Hampshire charge late to win on Thursday.
The Cardinals scored a run in the first and two in the second to lead 3-0. Neither team scored again until the Trojans crossed two in the sixth on an error and an Alex Orndorff RBI single.
However, Spring Mills starting pitcher Peyton Girardin retired the Trojans in order on two strikeouts in the seventh to secure his complete game and drop Hampshire to 2-5.
Girardin allowed two unearned on four hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings of work.
Hampshire starter Easton Frye allowed three runs on five hits with seven walks and a strikeout in four innings. Cannon Mowery tossed two scoreless frames of relief with a K and one walk.
Orndorff finished 2 for 3 at the dish.
Hampshire hosts Berkeley Springs on Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m.
Broadfording 7, Fort Hill 5
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill scored a 4-2 lead in the third, but Broadfording scored four in the sixth to come back and win on Thursday.
Fort Hill out-hit Broadfording, 8-7, and made three errors to Broadfording's two.
Anthony Burns pitched into the sixth and allowed one earned run with seven strikeouts and four walks. Logan Vanmeter struck out one in relief.
Vanmeter went 3 for 4 with a triple and two singles at the plate.
Fort Hill (0-4) is at Northern (5-1) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
