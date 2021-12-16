ACCIDENT — A 24-4 first quarter propelled Northern to a 76-32 convincing victory over Meyersdale Wednesday evening at The Igloo.
Jeff Eyler led the Huskies with 17 points on seven baskets including three 3-pointers. Kellen Hinebaugh added 12 points and Ethyn Peck 11. Hinebaugh made four field goals and was 4 of 4 at the free-throw line. Peck had five field goals including a 3-pointer.
Austin Hinebaugh contributed nine points, Derek Bittinger eight and Tyler Yoder six. In all, 10 Northern players scored.
Meyersdale’s Malachi Carr had a game-high 21 points on eight baskets including one 3 and he went 4 of 6 at the foul line. He was the only Red Raider to reach double figures. Ethan Simpson was next with six points.
The Huskies, who host Petersburg on Monday at 7:30 p.m., led 31-15 at halftime and 51-27 after three.
