OAKLAND — Luke Ross didn’t come to the ballpark Monday expecting to be the starting pitcher, but when his number was called, he was ready.
Northern’s sophomore right-hander got the ball in place of Kyle Broadwater, who was dealing with the flu, and Ross responded by shutting down the Southern bats in the form of a complete-game three-hitter.
The opportunistic Huskies put the ball in play early to manufacture eight unearned runs over the first two innings, as Northern routed Southern, 9-1, in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals on Monday.
No. 2 Northern (16-4) will take on No. 1 Allegany (17-4) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. for the region title.
“We wanted to get back and play (Allegany) and see what we could do,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “We’re going to Cumberland (today) like we set out to do. Happy for these guys as a young team to get to play for a region championship.”
Monday’s matchup was abnormal in comparison to the teams’ previous two meetings because of how straightforward it was.
One week prior, Southern edged Northern, 7-6, recording the final out at the plate on a play when a Rams’ infielder fell down fielding a ball in shallow center field before making the throw and getting the out.
The Huskies won the first matchup on April 24 scoring seven of the game’s final eight runs — the final four crossing after an outfielder dropped what would’ve been the third out — to win 9-8.
Monday had very little drama after the first two innings.
Northern led 4-0 after the opening frame, plating three runs on a trio of passed balls with a runner at third base. Kellen Hinebaugh doubled to account for the other score.
An inning later, what should’ve been a 1-2-3 inning was prolonged by an error by the Southern shortstop. One batter later, Hinebaugh banged a line drive off the top of the left-field fence for a two-run homer.
Ethan Sebold pushed two more across on a double down the left-field line later in the inning to make it 8-0 Northern — all unearned runs.
“We came out flat,” Southern head coach Kyle Dinterman said. “It was just routine plays that we’ve made all year, which is tough. ... It seemed like we were stuck on the bus. We weren’t able to get over that hump.”
In the other dugout, Northern played a nearly perfect game on the mound and in the field, committing no errors behind Ross.
Ross limited Southern to just three hits, allowing one run on a third-inning wild pitch. He struck out seven and walked five.
The performance was a stark turnaround from Ross’ last against Southern. In Oakland a week prior, he recorded just two outs and allowed six runs on five hits.
“Luke did a heck of a job,” Carr said. “We didn’t have to dip into pitching.”
Southern right-hander Tanner Haskiell was tabbed with the loss after allowing nine runs (one earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and two walks in four innings pitched.
Northern out-hit Southern 10-3, led by Wally Brands (3 for 4, one RBI), Hinebaugh (2 for 4, three RBIs, two runs scored) and Sebold (1 for 3, two RBIs).
“I thought we grinded out some really good at-bats early against (Haskiell),” Carr said. “He didn’t have the control he’s had the last two games, and that got him.”
Jared Haskiell pitched two scoreless innings of one-hit ball in relief for the Rams. Haskiell, Jack Healy and Nathaniel Maule singled for Southern.
Northern now turns to its third game against defending region champ Allegany for a spot in the state quarterfinals. The Rams fell to the Campers twice, 21-0 and 15-10, during the regular season.
“We’ve got to go with the attitude that we can win the game,” Carr said. “They have not seen Kyle (Broadwater). I’m hoping he’s going to feel a lot better tomorrow.”
