KEYSER, W.Va. — Emma Hostetler and Ava Rankin scored hat tricks, as Northern blasted Keyser, 7-0, on the road on Tuesday.
The Huskies had a 14-2 shot and 3-1 corner kick advantage in the victory, which pushed them to 4-0 on the season.
Hostetler got the scoring started with an unassisted strike at the 31:38 mark, then pierced the goalmouth 10 minutes later on an assist by McKenzie Upole.
Rankin gave Northern a 3-0 lead with an unassisted goal with 19:34 left in the half, a lead that stood going into the intermission.
Rankin tallied her second goal via a Kylee Barnes assist five minutes into the second half, and Hostetler got her hat trick with 21:45 left in the game, assisted by Kaylee Bowser.
Rankin followed suit just 43 seconds later, assisted by Hostetler. Upole was responsible for the final tally with Rankin providing the assistance.
Northern keeper Ada White was only tasked with making a pair of saves to record the shutout. Keyser goalie Neveah Dixon made four saves.
The Huskies (4-0) hit the road to play Allegany today at 7 p.m.
Mountain Ridge drops pair at shootout
FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge fell twice at the Mountain Ridge Girls Shootout on Saturday, 2-0 to Brunswick and 5-0 to Mountain Ridge.
In the first game, the Miners were deadlocked nill-nill at the half, but Leah Cook broke the draw with a goal a little more than a minute into the second period. Jada Powell added one more for good measure with 4:49 left in the game.
Brunswick held an 18-10 edge in shots. Mountain Ridge keeper Bayleigh Lamberson made 10 saves, and Brunswick’s goalkeeper Morgan Jarrell made four.
In the nightcap, Oakdale was the dominant side as the Bears of Frederick County took 20 more shots, 24-4.
Oakdale’s Hannah Clagett scored twice in the win. Ryleigh Alcala had a goal and an assist. Caroline Atmill and Reagan Plate tallied the other two scores. Gwen Ladd also had an assist.
Mountain Ridge (0-2) hosts Williamsport today at 7 p.m.
