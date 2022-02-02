ACCIDENT — Kellen Hinebaugh scored a game-high 15 points and Ethan Sebold reigned in a double-double, as Northern routed Shanksville, 74-43, on Tuesday night in Ron Opel’s coaching debut.
Hinebaugh’s game-high tally came on seven field goals and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Sebold and Austin Hinebaugh both scored 10 apiece, while Sebold snagged a team-high 15 rebounds.
Ten Northern players reached the scoresheet, with Derek Bittinger tallying eight points and Jeff Eyler and Tyler Yoder scoring seven each.
The Huskies led 20-11 after one before opening a 41-25 lead at halftime. They led 63-31 entering the fourth.
Braden Adams was Shanksville’s leading scorer with 11 points, with Logan McCall and Christian Musser adding 10 apiece.
Opel was coaching the Huskies after Jon Hinebaugh was relieved of his duties as a disciplinary action by the Garrett County Public Schools on Monday.
Northern (7-8) played at Fort Hill on Wednesday night before facing a lengthy break, traveling to Calvary next Thursday.
Keyser 51 Petersburg 35
KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser used a one-sided second half to cruise against Petersburg at home on Tuesday night.
Clinging to a 22-20 halftime lead, the Golden Tornado outscored the Vikings, 15-8, in the third to open up to a nine-point lead. Seth Healy hit a big 3-pointer as part of his five points in the period, and Noah Broadwater and Sammy Bradfield made two buckets each in the frame.
Keyser’s defense clamped down on Petersburg in the fourth, allowing just two field goals over the final eight minutes, and Broadwater and Alec Stanislawczyk provided the offense as the Golden Tornado improved to 6-8.
Broadwater stuffed the stat sheet to lead the Keyser charge, scoring 13 points on six field goals in addition to eight steals and four assists. Healy ended with nine points, and Drew Matlick, Hunter Van Pelt and Stanislawczyk chipped in six apiece.
Slade Saville tallied a team-high nine points for Petersburg. Ian Vanmeter ended with eight, followed by Elijah Kuykendall (six) and Bumby Vanmeter (five).
In the junior varsity game, Keyser rolled 58-34. Jace Courrier led the balanced Tornado with 10 points, and Matlick and Patrick Liller scored nine each. Jackson Yeager garnered 10 for Petersburg.
The Golden Tornado played a make-up game against Berkeley Springs last night. Keyser hosts North Marion on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Hedgesville 56, Fort Hill 48
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Cam Wilkes scored a game-high 21 points as Hedgesville fended off Fort Hill last Thursday.
Anthony Burns and Bryce Schadt combined for 27 points for the Sentinels, with Burns tallying a team-high 14 on four field goals, half of which were 3-pointers, and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, while Schadt made six field goals, including a 3-pointer, for 13 points.
Logan Mullery tacked on seven points while Tavin Willis added five points.
After trailing by three, 10-7, at the end of one, Fort Hill flipped the score to take a 25-24 advantage into the halftime break. Hedgesville re-took the lead entering the fourth, 41-36, where it outscored the Sentinels 15-12.
Fort Hill (2-10) hosted Northern on Wednesday. The Sentinels also host Southern on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.