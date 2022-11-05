ACCIDENT — Northern opened the playoffs with a 36-0 shutout over Smithsburg Friday night at Half-Mile High Stadium.
“We’re moving on, that’s what you try to do in these tournaments,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “We didn’t execute great offensively at times. We thought they were a better defensive team than an offensive team and it showed early.”
The Huskies (5-5, 1-3 WestMAC Conference) combined for 142 yards of offense. The Leopards (3-7, 1-3 Washington County) combined for 158 yards of offense.
“We do some things well and then we go make some mistakes,” Smithsburg head coach David Miller said. “We’re not consistent, we got a game that maybe is kind of even early on. It snowballs because we’re not consistent and the better team made plays.”
After quick drives from both teams to start the game, a short punt gave Northern the ball just shy of midfield. Kyle Broadwater took a toss for 12 yards and a first down. Kellen Hinebaugh also picked up 12 on a toss a few plays later. The Huskies faced a fourth-and-five at the 16. Hinebaugh picked up 16 yards and the six points to give Northern the lead.
On the Leopards ensuing drive, it appeared that Broadwater scored a pick-six. However, a block in the back took the points off the board. The Huskies kept the ball, and four plays later Ethan Sebold scored on a counter from seven yards out.
“I thought it was an even game coming in watching film,” Carr said. “Both of us like to run the football, neither one of us are great at throwing it. You want to establish the run and we did that.”
Northern had a significant advantage in field position led by Wally Brands and Sebold. Brands had five kickoffs, four were fielded inside the 10 and two inside the five. One also went through the end zone for a touchback. Sebold had two punts go out of bounds inside the 10.
“He had some great punts that stuck them down there,” Carr said. “Wally’s kicks, the couple they did return they were catching at the one or two-yard line.”
Late in the second half, Brady Dixon picked off a pass for the Husky defense’s second interception of the first half. Luke Ross ran for 20 yards to the 28 after a penalty a few plays prior. Inside the 30 and facing a fourth-and-11, Northern went for it and a Smithsburg sack resulted in a turnover on downs.
“It was huge,” Miller said. “I wish we had maybe 30 seconds left on offense. We might’ve been able to punch a score in there.”
On the last play of the first half, Ashton Redman picked up 30 yards down the right sideline.
“We were feeling good, we made the stop, you have a (long) run and we picked up a couple first downs,” Miller said. “We had a bit of momentum, we talked about some adjustments. Unfortunately, we kicked to a pretty fast kid.”
Broadwater returned the opening kick of the second half 95 yards for the touchdown. He found a huge hole up the middle and was untouched for at least the final 80 yards.
“Anytime you get that opening kickoff, that’s such a dagger when you’re down a touchdown,” Carr said. “I’m anxious to see the blocking on tape because I don’t think he got touched.”
On the Leopards’ ensuing drive, they faced a fourth down and lined up to punt. Cameron Rejonis faked the punt and picked up 12 yards and a first down.
“Cameron Rejonis is a state champion in the 400 and 800,” Miller said. “He’s a weapon, he can kick the ball well. But he’s also one of the fastest kids in the state of Maryland. We’re super proud of him, that’s something we need to take advantage of so we did.”
Two plays later, it appeared that the Huskies had picked off a third pass that was dropped. The next play, Sebold intercepted a pass that counted.
“I thought it was going to be a close game,” Carr said. “The turnover battle, whoever wins that wins the game. We went into halftime and said we have two and we’re up two touchdowns. We need to go out and get another one and we got one.”
Northern went three-and-out on its ensuing drive. Sebold punted and it took a big bounce all the way to the two-yard line. It was a 61-yard punt that set up a safety.
“That was huge, he’s been punting well,” Carr said. “He’s one of the best punters in the area. I think he probably is the best punter here. He’s had a lot of punts that changed the field position for us and has been key to some of our wins.”
Northern got the ball on a free kick and drove inside the five. Sebold scored his second touchdown from a yard out.
“They did their homework, they were taking away our best play which is a trap,” Carr said. “They took that away because Sebold was running wild last week against Southern. They tried to take away our counters and we adjusted to that really well.”
The Leopards were called for a penalty, so the Huskies went for two. Smithsburg stopped the toss play short of the goal line.
Early in the fourth quarter, Ross walked in from 33 yards out. It implemented a running clock and the final quarter ended shortly after.
For Northern, Sebold rushed 16 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns. He also intercepted a pass. Hinebaugh rushed nine times for 62 yards and a score. Ross had five runs for 47 yards and a touchdown.
“I thought Kellen had some nice, hard, tough runs tonight,” Carr said. “In the hole, bounced it outside. His agility and being an athlete paid off some tonight.”
For Smithsburg, Braxton Byrd finished 8 of 20 for 55 yards and three interceptions. Redman led the Leopards with 15 runs for 71 yards.
“Ashton’s going to be huge coming back,” Miller said of Redman. “We love him, he works hard. He’s one of those kids that has dedicated himself to the year-long grind that is football. He’s someone we look to as a leader in our program.
“It sounds cliche to say you set the foundation, but this group really did,” Miller said. “These seniors that are graduating, I’m their third head coach in four years. There was COVID in the middle of that. They don’t know what consistency is. I’m not going anywhere, this staff isn’t going anywhere. We love these kids, we’re going to keep coaching them.”
Northern moves on to play No. 1 seed Mountain Ridge on Friday in Frostburg.
“I want to see us play the best football we can possibly play and see if that’s good enough,” Carr said. “That’s all you can do against a very good team, possible state champion team. I just want to go and show we’re not the team they played up here. No one expects us to win, we got to believe we can. Give it your best effort and if that’s not enough, it’s not. But if it is, what a story that would be.”
