ACCIDENT — Two boys basketball games on Monday involving Garrett County teams have been postponed due to Sunday’s forecasted snowstorm.
Northern’s game with Allegany has been moved to Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for the junior varsity and the varsity will follow at 7:30.
Southern’s game at Fairmont Senior as well as its wrestling match at Mountain Ridge has been postponed. New dates and times will be announced at a later date.
