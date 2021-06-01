POTOMAC PARK — Southern’s Tanner Haskiell belted a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning and Bryson Cowgill’s RBI in the eighth lifted the Rams to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Allegany Tuesday evening at Holler Field at the Hot Stove Complex.
Allegany, after scoring single runs in the third and fifth innings, was leading 2-0 before Haskiell’s homer brought in Will Moon and Isaac Upole, giving Southern a 3-2 lead.
The Campers, who outhit the Rams 9-8, tied it in the bottom of the seventh when Matt Fuzie doubled and later scored on an infield error.
In the top of the eighth, Bryson Cowgill doubled and scored on Aerick Lebon’s RBI base hit.
Fuzie was Allegany’s leading hitter with two doubles and a single with an RBI. Darian Bauer doubled.
Southern (7-8) was paced by starting pitcher Upole’s two doubles, Moon’s two singles, Eisha Skipper’s two base hits and Cowgill’s double and single.
Allegany (7-3) plays at Mountain Ridge on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and the Rams host Northern on Friday.
Allegany won the junior varsity game 7-0.
Bryce Madden fired a perfect game, striking out 14 without allowing any walks.
Caden Long had a three-run triple and Madden doubled.
Allegany (5-1) plays Fort Hill today at 4:30 p.m.
Northern 15 Fort Hill 0
POTOMAC PARK — Mason Brenneman and Logan Miller combined on a five-inning one hitter and Northern took advantage of Fort Hill mistakes to defeat the Sentinels Tuesday afternoon at the Hot Stove Complex’s Memorial Field.
Brenneman struck out eight through four innings and allowed a base hit by Fort Hill’s Tyler Wilhelm in the fourth inning.
Miller struck out two of the three batters he faced in the fifth inning.
The Huskies, who finished with seven hits, built their 15-run lead on three in the first, two in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth.
Brennenman had two base hits and an RBI, Jake Rush had an RBI single and Isaac Bittinger and Chance Ritchey each had a base hit and drove in a run.
Fort Hill (0-6) commited five errors and issued 12 walks.
Northern (13-1) hosts Mountain Ridge today at 3:30 and Fort Hill on Thursday.
