ACCIDENT — In a battle of pitchers, Northern’s Jake Rush won the battle.
Rush struck out eight and gave up a run on four hits in six innings, and the Huskies scored just enough to hold off their county rival Southern, 2-1, on Friday to stay undefeated.
Zach Hallenbeck gave Northern the lead for good with an RBI double during the third inning. Hallenbeck then sealed the deal on the rubber, striking out one in a clean seventh to pick up the save.
Chance Ritchie was responsible for the Huskies’ other score, a run-scoring single in the first that broke a scoreless tie.
Isaac Bittinger tallied a double and scored both runs, and Levi Kennell roped a two-bagger.
Southern tied up the action with a third-inning single off the bat of Chris Mersing. Will Moon hit a double.
Rams starter Tanner Haskiell picked up the loss after six strong inning, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking three.
Southern’s deficit could’ve been worse, but Arik Labon threw out Kennell at the plate from center field in the fourth frame to keep the Rams within 2-1.
Northern (9-0) is at home against Allegany (2-1) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Southern (3-6) is at Allegany at the Hot Stove Complex today at 11 a.m.
On Thursday, the Huskies hammered Hyndman, Pa., 25-8.
Chance Ritchey had four hits, a home run, double and 2 singles and four RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.