Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The West Virginia Panhandle, portions of the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, and northern Maryland. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&