“A baseball game is simply a nervous breakdown divided into nine innings” — Earl Wilson
It doesn’t happen often, but on rare, beautiful occasions you take a step back and come to the realization that you’re witnessing an all-timer.
I felt that way Tuesday as Allegany’s Cayden Bratton got out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam to preserve a tie game against Northern in the eighth inning with a region baseball championship on the line.
The feeling strengthened as we entered the ninth still deadlocked at five runs apiece.
It wasn’t a case of two teams playing exceptionally well: They combined for seven errors, seven unearned runs and 11 bases on balls.
The feeling arrived because of the gravity of the situation. The next mistake or moment of brilliance could be the difference between elation for the winner and disaster for the team that came up short.
It’s why even on a cold, windy day atop Haystack Mountain, I was still sweating bullets and gritting my teeth.
A two-out single by a struggling Luke Ross gave Northern the lead for good, and Allegany stung consecutive line drives at Huskies to end it in an instant.
For all of Allegany’s exploits over the last two seasons, an area championship, a 36-7 record and 24-2 mark against area teams, the immediacy of that moment characterized what is perhaps the most unrelenting part of baseball.
The belief among the players of a great team doesn’t end until the game is lost. When it finally is, it all comes crashing down.
As Northern rushed the field in celebration, the emotional burden of defeat took its toll on Allegany. Tears began to flow, and that’s because it meant so much to them.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to coach two very good high school baseball teams over the past two years,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “When you have Griffin Madden, Alex Kennell, Cayden Bratton, Darian Bauer, it’s not all the time that you’re going to have kids like that.”
One of the most memorable adages imparted on me in my ball playing days was that you aren’t playing against your opponent in the other dugout. Your opponent is the baseball.
It doesn’t matter if the other guy on the mound is pumping it in at 95 miles per hour, or if opposing batters lace rockets all over the field. If you hit the baseball and field it, you can beat anybody.
That was true on Tuesday at Allegany High School. You could ask Phil Carr and he’d tell you that player-for-player, Allegany is a more talented team. Anyone with eyes could see that.
They throw harder, hit it further and have a collection of experienced seniors hungry to return to the state tournament.
You could see that back on March 22 when the Campers blasted the Huskies, 21-0, and clubbed 11 extra-base hits, including four home runs by four different players.
Northern turned to a young left-hander by the name of Robert Deatelhauser in relief, and Allegany tattooed him to the tune of nine runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Meanwhile Alco ace and future James Madison Duke Griffin Madden tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and it looked like a case of men going up against boys.
But those boys grew and they matured, nearly besting Allegany in Accident. They again fell victim to the home run ball, as Caedeon Wallace belted a crucial three-run bomb — Alco’s fifth of the game — to win 15-10.
While the second affair was a one-run ballgame late, it could’ve been easy to write it off as a fluke.
Allegany had been virtually unbeatable over the last two years against area opposition. The Campers entered Tuesday 26-1 against area teams since the start of last year, which featured a 24-game winning streak before Mountain Ridge outlasted Alco, 7-5, on May 4 in extras.
None of that mattered Tuesday, only the present, and on that day Northern was every bit as good. That’s the beauty of baseball.
“I told anyone that didn’t think we could win, ‘Don’t get on the bus today,’” Carr said.
Carr also said the prospect of not having to face Madden, the reigning Player of the Year, was a mental victory.
“Not facing Griffin is a mind thing,” he said. “Us knowing that we’re not facing him is a big deal.”
If there is one player that encapsulates the significant improvement of Northern, it’s Deatelhauser.
The sophomore left-handed pitcher spanned 5 1/3 brilliant innings of one-hit ball Tuesday, buying enough time for Cole Folk to tie the game with a two-out single in the seventh and for Ross to win it two innings later.
It’s often the unsung heroes that play larger-than-life roles in playoff upsets, and Deatelhauser wasn’t afraid after a rough first outing against the Campers.
Neither were his teammates, and that allowed them to be a part of a classic baseball game.
Those of us atop Haystack Mountain Tuesday should feel lucky they witnessed it. I know I am.
