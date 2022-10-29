ACCIDENT — In the regular season finale for both teams, Northern swept Southern at home 3-0 on Thursday in Accident.
“First game, passes needed a lot of work,” Northern head coach Jamie Bailey said. “We struggled with overpasses and Southern took advantage of that. We need to work on hitting the blockers. Southern had great blockers, they didn’t have that in the beginning of the season.”
The Huskies (9-5) won with scores of 25-23, 25-16 and 25-12. The Rams (4-10) fought back in all three sets, but were unable to hold off late runs by Northern.
“As a whole we played well,” Southern head coach Bethany Custer said. “Sometimes you have to push all the way through to the end. We gotta cover open spots and need to alert to adjustments in our coverage.”
Before the game, the Huskies recognized six seniors playing their final regular season game. The senior class included Reagan Emory, Braelyn Brenneman, Michaela Brenneman, Leah Brenneman, Madison Seese and Lexi Miller.
“This is one of my favorite senior classes,” Bailey said. “I’m gonna miss them a lot. They’re the most driven seniors I’ve ever had. I don’t have to tell them what to do, they just show up and get ready to go on the court. They drive the other girls, I’m gonna miss them so much.”
In the first set, Southern made several errors that allowed Northern to lead 7-1 early. Midway through the set, a 4-0 run by the Rams cut their deficit to 15-10. Another 4-0 run by Southern later in the set made the score 22-18.
“It’s kinda become our thing where we’ve been in a hole and come back,” Custer said. “They’re in the right mindset and they can push through.”
The Huskies faced set point up 24-20. They allowed three unanswered points on set point to cut their lead to 24-23. However, a service error by Southern secured the set for Northern.
“We passed it right to the net and their big blocker’s fingers just crushed them, which they should do,” Bailey said.
The Huskies got off to another fast start in the second set and led 7-2 early. A 5-1 run by the Rams cut their deficit to 8-7. Northern scored six unanswered and let 14-8 midway through. Seese had back-to-back aces midway through the run.
“That’s always important, if you can put a run on them right away it changes the momentum,” Bailey said. “It swings the momentum so it’s always important to not have to dig out of a hole. Even if it’s only one or two points, it makes the difference.”
They went on a 7-3 run and led by 10 late in the set. Facing set point up 24-13, the Huskies again allowed three unanswered points. Another service error on Southern clinched the set for the Huskies.
Northern led early in the third set, but the Rams responded. The teams went back and forth in scoring and were tied at 6. Caroline Argabrite found Lauryn Bishoff for a kill that gave Southern its first lead of the night at 7-6.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster,” Custer said. “Anytime we’re in the lead it helps us.”
The Huskies responded with a 7-2 run and led 14-8 midway through. Two of the points came via blocks from Braelyn Brenneman. Northern closed out the set on a 10-4 run to set up match point. A third consecutive service error on match point secured the sweep for the Huskies.
“Sometimes they have better plays than us,” Custer said. “We were playing strong at the net. Probably one of the best games we’ve played at the net. We made some adjustments and we were learning as we were going.”
For the Rams, Bishoff finished with 18 digs, two kills and one ace. Argabrite had seven blocks with five digs and four kills. Alexia Wolf contributed 20 digs, four aces, two blocks and one kill.
“Caroline had a great night recovering in the middle and Alexia was strong on the outside,” Custer said of Bishoff and Wolf.
For Northern, Michaela Brenneman had a double-double with 11 digs, 10 kills and three aces. Braelyn Brenneman had six kills and eight blocks. Seese contributed eight kills, four aces, three digs and a block.
“Braelyn’s been a little timid on the ball most of the season,” Bailey said. “A few weeks ago, our only goal for the week was to see her hit big, take chances, swing at the ball. It’s better to fail swinging than it is to just try and roll the ball over. She really rose to that challenge, now she’s just crushing the ball.”
The Huskies clinched the No. 2 seed in the 1A West Region I playoffs and will host No. 3 Allegany. The official date and time have not been announced. Southern will be the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Fort Hill on Thursday night.
“It’s the only other school in the county, so for them it’s a pretty big rivalry,” Bailey said of the rivalry win. “It’s also fun because they play club ball with a lot of the girls. So they’re teammates part of the year and then of course we’re rivals now. It’s always big motivation to beat them.”
