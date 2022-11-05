Northern swept the Maryland 1A West Region cross country championship on Thursday at Catoctin. The Huskies won both team events with a 47 in the boys and 59 in the girls event.
In the boys event, Ethyn Peck from Northern was the highest finisher from the Western Maryland Athletic Conference. He finished second in 16:52.
Casey Culler from Mountain Ridge placed fourth with a 17:27. Ashton Sober from Northern was seventh with a 17:51. Jayden Fike from Northern finished ninth in 17:57.
Five of the top 10 finishers in the boys event were from the WestMAC.
Josh Brobst, DeVante Ross and Matthew Yoder from the Huskies also finished in the top 20.
In the girls event, Mary Delaney from Mountain Ridge won with a 19:02. The WestMAC had four runners finish in the top 10.
Kamryn Rice from Fort Hill placed third with a 20:17. Sophia Brown was fourth from Northern with a 20:42. Lydia Nelson finished seventh from the Huskies with a 21:06.
Kaylee Bowser, McKenzie Upole and Isabella Yoder from Northern also finished in the top 20.
Up next for those who qualified is the state championship on Saturday at Hereford High in Baltimore County.
