PARKTON — Northern captured the Class 1A boys and girls cross country state championships on Saturday, and Mountain Ridge's Mary Delaney won the girls individual title.
On the boys side, the Huskies scored a 78 to edge Catoctin (87), followed by Brunswick (104), Francis Scott Key (113), Fallston (122) and Mountain Ridge (130).
Northern was led by senior Ethyn Peck, who finished sixth in a time of 18:22.9. Mountain Ridge senior Casey Culler crossed the finish line one spot behind him with a 18:23.1.
Northern's other competitors included senior Ashton Sober (11th, 18:38.4), senior Jayden Fike (20th, 18:54.4), senior Matthew Yoder (23rd, 19:04.5), senior DeVante Ross (30th, 19:22.8), sophomore Ted Guingrich (73rd, 21:34.0) and senior Josh Brobst (81st, 22:07.2).
The Mountain Ridge boys that finished were junior Ackerly Mulcaster (12th, 18:38.7), freshman Cameron Breighner (31st, 19:30.3), sophomore Isaac Moore (44th, 20:06.4), senior Dylan McKenzie (57th, 20:44.0), freshman Nick Diaz (93rd, 22:35.2) and freshman Justin Shirk (103rd, 23:40.2).
Allegany was represented by one racer, freshman Dustin Long, who placed 13th in a time of 18:40.4.
Catoctin senior Alexander Contreras captured the boys individual title, finishing at 17:06.4, ahead of Brunswick senior Ray Gibson (17:51.3) and Fallston senior Antonio Hernandez (17:56.6).
The Northern girls scored a 52 to dominate the field, followed by Smithsburg (97), Fallston (104), Southern (124) and Mountain Ridge (146).
Delaney, a senior, captured the girls title in a time of 19:57.9, besting Fallston freshman Gabi Murphy (20:50.8) and Patterson Mill freshman Abigail Horsmon (21:01.3). Fort Hill sophomore Kamryn Rice placed sixth finishing in 21:33.8.
Northern placed six girls in the top 21: senior Sophia Brown (eighth, 21:51.0), junior Lydia Nelson (ninth, 21:53.4), freshman Danika Krause (15th, 22:47.3), sophomore Kaylee Bowser (18th, 22:58.4), sophomore McKenzie Upole (20th, 23:05.9) and sophomore Isabella Yoder (21st, 23:16.8). Husky senior Leah McKenzie took 33rd with a time of 24:38.4.
Southern was represented by junior Abby Butina (22nd, 23:18.7), freshman Emelee Parks (24th, 23:48.0), junior Danielle Brobst (26th, 24:11.0), freshman Ellie Williams (45th, 25:09.0), freshman Emma Skeens (46th, 25:12.1), sophomore Abbi Harsh (48th, 25:20.9) and senior Natalie Warne (56th, 25:51.0).
Finishers from Mountain Ridge included sophomore Brylee Gray (16th, 22:49.7), junior Anna Delaney (47th, 25:13.6), junior Madison McKenzie (58th, 25:55.6), freshman Sophie Brill (61st, 26:14.6), senior Macy Guinn (72nd, 28:19.1) and senior Sage Harris (76th, 28:35.0).
Allegany's Morgan Trautwein took 19th in a time of 22:58.9.
