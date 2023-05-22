FREDERICK — Northern beat a team from across the Bay Bridge in its state tournament opener Friday, and it’ll see another with a spot in the Class 1A state championship game on the line.
The third-seeded Huskies (18-4) take on second-seeded Colonel Richardson (18-4) in the state semifinals at McCurdy Field on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “It’s been a couple years since we were down there. In 2019 we played Boonsboro for the region championship and we’ve been there other times. It’s a familiar place.
“We’re definitely going to have our hands full.”
Northern punched its ticket to the Final Four with a 6-3 win over Snow Hill on Friday in Accident. Ethan Sebold had a career performance on the mound, allowing three runs in a complete-game gem.
Snow Hill loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh to bring the go-ahead run to the plate three times, but Sebold struck out back-to-back hitters and tossed a flyout to Easton Rhoten in center field to end it.
Luke Ross, Kellen Hinebaugh, Wally Brands and Cole Folk all had multi-hit games at the plate.
Northern has won 8 of 9 games, which includes a nine-inning win over top-seeded Allegany, 6-5, in the West Region I championship game in Cumberland.
Colonel Richardson, hailing from Federalsburg in Caroline County, has an enrollment of 550 students and is making its eighth appearance in the state semifinals.
The Colonials were the 2022 Class 1A runner-ups, falling to Clear Spring, 11-3, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Clear Spring defeated Allegany, 1-0, at McCurdy Field in its semifinal game, and Colonel Richardson beat Snow Hill, 6-4.
Colonel Richardson has won two state titles, most recently in 2019. Current Colonials head coach Ryan Blanchfield was an assistant on that team. He holds the distinction as the only person in program history to win a title as a player and as a coach, doing so as a player in 2007.
Northern is making its third semifinal appearance. In their most-recent trip n 2021, the Huskies fell to Catoctin, 13-5, at Garrett College. They were the 2007 runner-ups to Colonel Richardson.
The Huskies are two wins away from bringing Garrett County its first state baseball title. Southern fell in the 1996 and ‘98 championship games.
McCurdy Field is the exact middle point between the two schools, located 124 miles and a two-hour drive from each.
Colonel Richardson routed Central, 15-0, in five innings in the state quarterfinals Monday. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to rain.
Chandler Tindall will be the only Colonials’ pitcher unavailable for Tuesday after tossing 42 pitches in three no-hit innings with six strikeouts and a walk.
Tindall, a senior, is fourth on Colonel Richardson in innings pitched.
Sebold will be the only Northern arm that can’t go after throwing 96 pitches against Snow Hill.
Daniel Hesson, the likely state semifinal game starter for Colonel Richardson, threw 19 pitches against Central Monday, tossing a scoreless fifth.
Hesson, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound lefthanded pitcher, boasts a 1.23 earned run average in 52 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 83 and walking 14.
The junior’s fastball sits in the 79-81 mile-per-hour range and tops out at 82. He also has a curveball, slider and change-up.
Hesson is the only returning pitcher that saw significant action on Colonel Richardson’s 2022 runner-up team, tossing 33 2/3 innings as a sophomore.
He got the start in Colonel Richardson’s semifinal win over Snow Hill last year in Salisbury, allowing three runs in 3 1/3 frames, and threw four scoreless innings in relief against Clear Spring in the title game loss.
Northern has named righthander Luke Ross as its starting pitcher. The sophomore has a 3.05 ERA in 43 2/3 frames of work, striking out 49 and walking 18.
Ross threw a complete-game gem his last time out, allowing one run on three hits with seven Ks and five walks in seven frames against Southern in the region semis.
Northern will also have Kyle Broadwater (0.93 ERA) and Robert Deatelhauser (2.88) as options in relief.
Colonel Richardson could also throw junior righthander Brayden Dadds (5-11, 185 pounds), who has a 0.67 earned run average 31 1/3 innings on the mound.
Colonel Richardson graduated seven of its top eight hitters from its 20-5 state finalist squad, with Camron Gondeck, a .368 hitter, the only everyday player back.
This year’s Colonel Richardson squad only has three batters that hit better than .300 in Gondeck, Hesson (.404) and Carter Walters (.328).
Colonel Richardson hit no home runs this year. Gondeck leads the Colonials with six extra-base hits and Walters has five.
Northern, meanwhile, boasts seven batters who hit .300 or better: Brands (.492), Ross (.380), Liam Stewart (.365), Hinebaugh (.352), Folk (.328) and Sebold (.300).
The Huskies have 55 extra-base hits this year, 31 more than the Colonials.
“They have a couple high average guys with low averages six-through-nine in the order, similar to Snow Hill,” Carr said. “They like to bunt, steal. They have (87) steals on the season, and were hit by (44) pitches, so they like to get up on the plate.”
The Colonials have four guys with double-digit stolen bases in Tindall (21), Dadds (15), Conner Detrich (12) and Walters (12).
Colonel Richardson is fueled by its pitching with a team 1.97 earned run average. The Colonials can be prone to errors, making 52 in 22 games (2.36 a game). Northern has 41 errors in 22 games (1.86).
Northern has a team 3.10 earned run average.
The two teams share one common opponent in Snow Hill.
Colonel Richardson routed the Eagles, 12-2, on April 19 but didn’t see Snow Hill’s ace, righthanded Radford commit Cole Swift, who the Huskies pounded out 12 hits in five innings pitched against.
The winner Tuesday will take on the winner of defending state champion Clear Spring and Pikesville this weekend at Regency Furniture Stadium.
The other semifinal will be played at McCurdy Field following the Northern/Colonel Richardson game.
