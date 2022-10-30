OAKLAND — Kyle Broadwater scored three touchdowns to lead Northern over county rival Southern in a 50-0 rout on Friday night.
Northern led 7-0 after a quarter, 30-0 at the half and 44-0 after three quarters. The win is the Huskies’ third in a row in the series, but Southern still leads the all-time head-to-head 37-29-2.
Broadwater gave Northern an early lead with a 39-yard touchdown scamper with 9:52 left in the first quarter. Neither side found the end zone over the next 16 minutes, a streak ended by a three-yard Ethan Sebold TD run with 5:15 on the game clock in the second quarter.
The Huskies went up 16-0 when Southern’s punter stepped out of the end zone for a safety with 4:13 left in the half. Northern tacked on two more touchdowns in the half — a seven yard Luke Ross touchdown run followed by a 38-yard touchdown pass from Sebold to Broadwater.
Broadwater added a 36-yard touchdown run with 7:30 left in the third, and Kellen Hinebaugh broke a couple tackles to find paydirt from 15 yards out to extend the Northern lead to 44-0 after three.
Ross put the icing on the cake, crossing the goal line on a 52-yard jaunt with six minutes remaining in the final period.
Northern (4-5), seeded No. 4 in Class 1A West enters the playoffs with the same record as it had last year, and it draws the same opponent in the first round. The Huskies will host fifth-seeded Smithsburg (3-6) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Northern blasted Smithsburg, 45-9, in the playoffs last year at Half-Mile High Stadium.
Southern (1-8), seeded No. 7 in the region, will head to Greenway Avenue Stadium to face No. 2 Fort Hill (8-1).
Moorefield 35 Pendleton Co. 14
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Adam Landes racked up 138 yards and two touchdowns, as Moorefield toppled Pendleton County to end a five-game losing streak.
The Yellow Jackets led 14-0 after the opening quarter after a 56-yard Axton Runions touchdown run and an Austin Wolfe fumble return for a score.
Pendleton County got on the board by returning an interception 60 yards for a TD, but Landes gave Moorefield a 21-7 edge at the intermission with a 28-yard scamper.
The Wildcats trimmed into their deficit with a passing touchdown to make it 21-14. Landes allowed Moorefield to regain control with a 10-yard touchdown run, and the Yellow Jackets pulled away for good after Tyson Arnold picked up a fumble and ran 70 yards to the end zone.
Kyle Molen was 5 for 5 on extra points. Moorefield outgained Pendleton, 295-242, and had a 14-10 edge in first downs. Pendleton had two turnovers and Moorefield had one.
Moorefield (3-6) is at Greenbrier West on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to close out the regular season.
St. Marys 29 East Hardy 21
ST. MARYS, W.Va. — East Hardy took a lead into the third quarter, but Ashton Boron made a series of decisive plays to allow St. Marys to win Friday in a blockbuster Class A matchup.
The Cougars (7-2) took a 21-13 lead over St. Marys (7-2) in the third when facing 4th-and-18, as Mason Miller connected on a 26-yard pass to Dawson Price for the score.
East Hardy got the ball back after a defensive stand, but Ashton Boron knocked the ball loose from Miller, and Sharkie Lewis returned the fumble 26 yards for a touchdown. Boron then ran in the two-point conversion to level the tally at 21 entering the fourth.
Late in the fourth quarter, Boron intercepted Miller to set up the winning score, as Joey Ramsey ran 25 yards for a touchdown. Luke Powell then completed the two-point pass to Ramsey to put St. Marys up by eight, a lead it would not relinquish.
East Hardy led 14-13 at the half thanks to a pair of one-yard runs by Miller. The Cougars missed their first PAT, but they got the point back when Price connected with Haslacker for a two-point conversion on the second score.
Boron returned a punt 36 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, which pulled the Blue Devils within 7-6. And they went in front 13-6 after Ramsey caught a five-yard pass from Powell.
East Hardy hosts Petersburg (7-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. to close the regular season.
Tucker County 26 Petersburg 13
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — In another pivotal contest for Class A playoff seedings, Ethan Rosenau again starred through the air to lead unbeaten Tucker County over Petersburg.
Rosenau completed 21 of 32 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Ashton Lycliter made seven catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and Maddox Anderson caught four passes for 129 yards and a score. Jared Reall added 58 yards and a TD on the ground.
The victory improved Tucker County to 9-0, its best start in a decade. Tucker is arguably the best story in West Virginia football, making a miraculous turnaround after ending 2021 with a 2-8 mark.
