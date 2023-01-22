ACCIDENT — Three Huskies finished in double figures, and Northern edged No. 5 Mountain Ridge, 50-47, on Saturday night for its fifth straight victory.
Leading 36-34 entering the fourth quarter, Northern held off the Miners by outscoring them 14-13 in the decider. The game was level at 23 at halftime and Mountain Ridge was up 13-11 after one.
Easton Rhoten led the Northern effort with 14 points, and Ethan Sebold and Derek Bittinger chipped in 13 points apiece. Alex Knauff added six.
Mountain Ridge was paced by Uma Pua’auli and his 12 points, followed by Peyton Miller with 11, Andrew Ketterman with nine and David Miller with eight.
Northern made five 3-pointers — Rhoten accounted for three and Sebold drilled a pair. Pua’auli and Miller fouled out for Mountain Ridge, and Sebold fouled out for Northern.
Northern shot 11 for 20 from the free-throw line and Mountain Ridge made 8 of 15.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge won 49-29. Tyler Cook paced the Miners with 12 points, and Northern’s Luke Ross matched that total.
Northern (9-4) is at No. 2 Fort Hill (10-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Mountain Ridge (5-7) hosts No. 4 Keyser (8-4) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Allegany 75 Southern 33
OAKLAND — Top-ranked Allegany raced to a 27-point halftime lead and cruised over Southern on Saturday night for its sixth straight win.
The Campers (13-1) led after the first three periods 21-7, 45-18 and 63-22. Caiden Chorpenning finished with a game-high 15 points, Isaiah Fields scored 12 and David Smith added 11.
Chorpenning dished out an Allegany-best four assists, and Cayden Bratton and Smith had three each. Bratton also scored six points.
Smith, Fields, Chorpenning, Bratton and Dylan Shaffer had two steals apiece. Fields pulled down six rebounds and Chorpenning had four boards.
Landon Minke made a pair of 3-pointers as part of his eight points, equalling the scoring toal of Shaffer. Chazz Imes added seven points.
Allegany continued its torrid shooting from the free-throw line, making 22 of 26 attempts from that range.
Jared Haskiell and Isaiah Keller scored nine points each for Southern, and Noah Wilt added six.
In the junior varsity game, Southern won 52-42. Brayden Upole and Joel Campbell paced the Rams’ effort with 16 points, and the Campers’ Eli Imes scored a game-high 20.
Allegany hosts Berlin Brothersvalley (13-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Berlin is the only team other than the Campers to defeat Fort Hill.
Southern (2-8) is at Frankfort (6-6) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Hampshire 51 Preston 43
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Jordan Gray scored a season-high 17 points to lead Hampshire over Preston in a hard-fought overtime game on Saturday.
The low-scoring affair was tied at 38 at the end of regulation. In the extra period, the Trojans outscored Preston, 13-5, to avoid the upset defeat.
The Knights (0-13) have lost 45 consecutive games.
Jenson fields was second on Hampshire with 15 points, drilling a pair of 3-pointers and 7 of 10 free throws. Dylan Striesel added eight points, and Mason Hott scored five.
Brier Rugg ended with a 11 points to top Preston, and Easton Hayes added 10.
Forward Easton Shanholtz, Hampshire’s leading scorer, did not play against Preston.
A day prior, Hampshire won another defensive struggle, toppling Berkeley Springs, 44-39, on Friday night. Shanholtz tallied a game-high 17 against the Indians, and Fields chipped in 13.
Gavin Young and Jacob Shekey topped Berkeley Springs with 16 and 10 points, respectively.
The Hampshire JVs crushed Berkeley Spring, 48-21. Carder Monroe tallied nine points to pace the Trojans, who had 10 different players register in the scorebook.
Bethel George scored eight points for Berkeley Springs.
Hampshire (7-7) is at Jefferson on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Frankfort 68 Braxton County 44
GASSAWAY, W.Va. — Frankfort dominated from the onset to roll against Braxton County on Saturday.
Cam Layton topped Frankfort with 21 points, scoring eight points in the first period and six more in the second. The Falcons led 15-8 and 34-18 after the opening two quarters.
Frankfort led 50-26 after three stanzas before ultimately winning by 24.
Tyson Spencer joined Layton in double figures with 10 points, Cam Lynch scored eight and Jake Layton added seven.
Braxton County had three double-digit scorers: Lane Morrow (14 points), Landon Stewart (12) and Zach Shaver (10).
