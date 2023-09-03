ACCIDENT — Emma Hostetler scored eight goals to help Northern cruise to the Garrett County Ladies Invitational Tournament championship on Saturday.
The Huskies (2-0) beat Clear Spring, 7-0, and South Hagerstown, 12-0.
Northern scored five goals after halftime to pull away from the Blazers.
Abby Nelson scored an unassisted tally at the 15:21 mark and Ainsley McHenry-Sorber put another in the back of the net (13:41) to give the Huskies a 2-0 edge at the intermission.
Hostetler started the second-half unassisted with 31:25 to play. Ava Zinn pierced the goalmouth soon after, assisted by Abby Nelson (29:14), and Hostetler found her second score unassisted with 21:50 left.
Kaylee Bower made it 6-0 Northern, scoring with 3:30 left, and McKenzie Upole added one more with one second left on the game clock.
Northern out-shot Clear Spring, 17-0, and had a 12-0 edge in corner kicks.
Against South Hagerstown, Northern led 5-0 at the half behind five goals by Hostetler.
Bowser scored Northern's first goal at the 25:25 mark, and Hostetler followed with three unassisted goals (13:31, 12:12, 8:30) and a fourth assisted by Upole (4:10).
Nelson made it 6-0 Northern with an unassisted goal with 29:20 left in the second half. Sophia Rankin scored, assisted by Bowser (23:05), Hostetler pierced the back of the net on a Bowser assist (21:27), and Bowser tallied an unassisted goal with 19:11 left.
Hostetler tallied her eighth goal of the day off a Rankin assist with 15 minutes left. Upole and Nelson notched Northern's 11th and 12th goals off assists by McHenry-Sorber (14:06 and 9:06).
Northern out-shot South Hagerstown, 20-1, and took all eight of the match's corner kicks.
The Huskies host Southern (1-0-1) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
