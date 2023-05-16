CUMBERLAND — The past doesn’t matter in single elimination baseball. Only the present game, the present inning and the present pitch.
Northern was swept by Allegany during the regular season by a margin of 36-10, but by the end of the Class 1A West Region I championship on Tuesday, the Huskies were the team rushing the field in celebration.
A pair of two-out knocks were the difference.
The first by Cole Folk came when Northern was down to its final out in the seventh that plated a run to force extras. The second, by Luke Ross in the ninth, proved to be the go-ahead score.
But no performance loomed larger than that of sophomore left-hander Robert Deatelhauser, who held a powerful Allegany offense scoreless over the final 5 1/3 innings to down the top-seeded Campers, 6-5, in nine innings.
“I don’t think many people thought this would happen, us coming down here and winning,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “I just felt like we could play with them after the game at Northern.”
The aforementioned game in Accident saw Northern trail Allegany just 11-10 in the seventh before Caedon Wallace put a pitch over the fence — a far cry from the 21-0 Alco drubbing in March.
Northern (17-4) took it one step further Tuesday, and like most tight baseball games, it came down to which team executed better down the stretch.
Allegany (17-5) led 5-3 entering the top of the seventh inning. Liam Stewart lined a single up the middle to get the Huskies within one, but reliever Caden Long got the second out with a strikeout.
Down to their final out, the Huskies leveled the tally on Folk’s RBI single to left.
Northern threatened again in the eighth, loading the bases with one out, but Cayden Bratton tossed a pop-out and a groundout to keep the game level at 5-all.
However, Northern’s seemingly constant pressure on the base paths eventually manufactured a run.
Ethan Sebold began the ninth inning by reaching on an error, Folk sacrificed him to second and Sebold took third on a passed ball with two outs.
Ross stepped into the box in the crucial moment 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, but he didn’t carry that with him. He stayed back and lined the go-ahead single up the middle to make it 6-5.
“Just trying to get a ball in play,” Ross said of his mentality in the decisive plate appearance. “My at-bat before that, I started seeing the ball a little better. I was just trying to put the ball back up the middle.”
Allegany drew a one-out walk to put the tying run on base in the bottom half, but the Campers hit a hard liner to left and another to the third baseman.
Ross squeezed the final out at third and the celebration was on.
“It was crazy,” Ross said of the moment. “You dream about that when you’re a little kid.”
Whenever Allegany has needed to score over the past two seasons, Jon Irons’ bunch — which were ranked No. 1 in every area poll this season — had found a way.
Big hits came early, such as Josef Sneathen’s two-RBI base hit in the third inning or Alex Kennell’s RBI double in the fourth that made it 5-2 Allegany, but the Campers couldn’t find them late.
Yet, Allegany may have still had enough offense to win if not for the four errors that resulted in four unearned runs.
“You talk all year and work on and emphasize how it’s going to come down to a tight game, and whoever gets it done in a tight game is going to prevail in single-elimination baseball,” Irons said.
“I thought it was one of those games today. It’s little things you like back on here and there, but we had our opportunities to take care of it and we didn’t get it done.”
Deatelhauser had pitched just 11 2/3 innings all year entering Tuesday, but he silenced the area’s top offense, limiting the Campers to no runs on one hit with five strikeouts and one walk over 5 1/3 innings of work.
The left-hander located his fastball well and used his offspeed stuff to get ahead of the powerful hitters in the middle of Allegany’s line-up.
“All I was thinking on the mound was, ‘I’m the best there is right now. The best out there,’” the sophomore said. “All I did was pitch strikes. I knew I could trust my fielders behind me and do what I normally do.”
One fielder in particular who shined for Northern was center-fielder Easton Rhoten, who was like a free safety patrolling the middle of the field and robbing the Campers of extra-base hits.
Rhoten prevented what could have been the winning run from scoring in the bottom of the eighth when he tracked down a ball crushed by Cayden Bratton to the deepest part of the ballpark with a runner on first base.
The senior made a grab in center field in four of the final five innings.
“Credit to Northern, those kids pitched well enough to keep us off-balance and their center-fielder had a heck of a day,” Irons said. “It’s not that we didn’t hit the ball hard. They made plays too.”
Allegany right-hander Bryce Madden left the game with a 5-3 lead after allowing three unearned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and five walks in five innings pitched.
Long was credited with a blown save, giving up two runs on two hits with three Ks and a walk in two innings of work. Bratton took the loss; he surrendered one unearned run on four hits over the final two frames.
Kyle Broadwater got the start for Northern in a no-decision. He allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Northern out-hit Allegany, 9-7. Both teams received solid performances from the bottom of its order: Folk went 3 for 4 out of the No. 8 hole for Northern and Alco’s No. 9 hitter Jackson Resh was 2 for 4 with a double.
Rhoten went 2 for 5 with a double, and Kennell was 2 for 4 with a double.
The Huskies will be the No. 3 seed in the state quarterfinals and will host No. 6 Snow Hill, the East Region II champion. Snow Hill, which was a state semifinalist last season, entered the postseason with a 12-6 record.
“We’ve been there several times, and it’s always exciting,” Carr said. “To be one of the final eight teams in the state and get through one of the better teams that’s been in the area.
“I promised them a steak dinner if they win, so I guess I’m going in the hole here.”
