WALDORF — After routing Lackey in the semifinals, Northern fell to South Carroll, 45-25, in the Maryland Class 1A wrestling duals state tournament.
The title match started in the 106-pound class, with Northern’s Nate Wilhelm, one of the top wrestlers in the class in all of Maryland, collecting a win via forfeit. Matthew Beitzel followed up with an 11-7 decision over Evan Owen at 113 pounds.
The Cavaliers responded with three straight wins at 120, 126 and 132 pounds, two coming via major decision followed by a pin by Ryan Athey, Michael Pizzuto and Gage Owen, respectively.
Chase Taylor ended the streak in the 138-pound class with a pinfall victory at 1:11, and Jacob Brenneman followed up with a 13-4 major decision over Anthony Bond to give Northern a 19-14 lead.
But it was all-Cavs from there as South Carroll took the next six bouts. Janero Marchany’s pinfall victory at 195 pounds sealed the state title for the Cavaliers.
Northern’s Jake Beeman closed out the match with a victory via pinfall at 285 pounds.
The Huskies cruised in the semis earlier in the day, winning the first 13 bouts of the match against Lackey.
Beeman (285 pounds), Wilhelm (106), Austin Ravenscroft (132), Brenneman (145), Devin Smith (152), Colby Clark (160), Jamison Warnick (170) and Scott Beitzel (195) all pinned their opponent. Caleb Brenneman (126) and Jayden Fike (182) both won via major decision, and Matthew Beitzel (113), Austin Slaybaugh (120) and Taylor (138) all won in forfeits.
Lackey collected a pinfall win in the 220-pound class.
