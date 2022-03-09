UPPER MARLBORO — Northern’s Jacob Brenneman capped off an undefeated season with yet another state championship, running the table in the 138-pound division in Class 1A/2A at the Maryland state championships Friday and Saturday at The Show Place Arena.
Brenneman led 13 Western Maryland grapplers partaking in the state tournament, with 12 in the boys meet and one in the girls meet.
Northern led the way with four participants, followed by Fort Hill and Southern with three apiece, and Mountain Ridge with two. The Sentinels also had one wrestler in the girls tournament.
Brenneman, who won a state title as a freshman before his sophomore season was wiped out along with the rest of winter sports due to the pandemic, went 4-0 in the 138-pound class to finish the year 42-0.
Brenneman opened with a win via fall at 3:45 over Ori Bennett, of Hereford, in the opening round. The Northern junior then went on to defeat Cody Drummond, of Stephen Decatur, in a dominating tech fall, 17-2.
There, Brenneman took down Westlake’s Miles Anderson via fall at 5:05 to advance to a showdown with a state crown on the line. In the final, Brenneman won in convincing fashion over Sam Stempler, of Poolesville, via a 13-5 decision.
Brenneman’s teammate Nate Wilhelm finished runner-up in the 106-pound class, capping off a 36-6 season.
Wilhelm won an opening-round match via fall at 5:54 over Christian Manley, of Sparrows Point, before defeating Kane Bowers, of C. Milton Wright, via a narrow 2-1 victory.
To get to the final, it took a fall at 5:09 over Dylan Hart, of Middletown. Wilhelm lost to Tyler Garvin, of Rising Sun, via a 16-2 decision. Garvin finished the year undefeated at 43-0.
Scott Beitzel, of Northern, won his first two matches at 195 pounds. His first came via fall at 1:47 over Calvert’s Greg Sesso before scoring an 11-6 decision over Jaden McCormick, of Overlea.
Beitzel finished the year at 25-9 after losing to eventual state champion Alex Koulikov (27-0) via fall at 2:56.
Jamison Warnick rounded out the Huskies in action, losing his first two matches at 160 pounds to finish the year at 32-13.
The 152-pound class was the only class to feature two area wrestlers, with Mountain Ridge’s Garrett Michaels and Fort Hill’s Noah Bunbasi collecting opening-round victories.
Michaels gathered a win via fall at 5:31 over Emerson Lehnert, of Hereford, before losing via fall to finish the year 33-8.
Bunbasi also got a pinfall victory at 5:51 in the first round over Milford Mill Academy’s Ethan Royster before falling in a narrow 7-5 decision to Zach Curry, of Queen Anne School. Bunbasi finishes the year 22-6.
Michaels’ teammate Frank Rizzo dropped his first two matches in the 113-pound class to finish the season 23-11.
Leading the Sentinels was Carter Hess, who finished fourth at 285 pounds after falling in the third-place match.
Hess scored a 7-2 decision over Huntingtown’s Trent Wilks before falling to state runner-up Austin Alexander, of Colonel Richardson.
The Fort Hill sophomore then scored a pinfall win at 1:29 over Jeremiah Fernandors, of Fairmont Heights, before defeating Russell Endicott, of Middletown, via pinfall at 2:57 to advance to the third-place match.
Hess fell in a narrow decision in his last match, a 3-1 decision to Austin Stewart, of Hammond, to finish the year 30-7.
Jaxon Jones rounded out the Fort Hill boys at 120 pounds. The junior lost his opening-round bout before taking a 16-0 major decision over Danny Scott, of Huntingtown.
Jones then lost to Calvert’s Brian Davis via pinfall to finish the year 23-8.
All three of Southern’s wrestlers ended up on the podium, with Aiden Schwab (132 pounds) and Hunter Sanders (182) finishing fifth and Kolton Lee (145) placing sixth.
Schwab collected a convincing 15-4 win over Tanner Cooper, of Sparrows Point, in the opening round before falling to Ricky Figueroa, of Chesapeake-Baltimore County.
The senior Ram then got a forfeit win before a loss sent him to the fifth-place match, where he defeated Dunbar’s Corey Anderson in an 8-1 decision to finish the year 39-3.
Sanders won via pinfall at 3:16 over Jermaine Henderson, of New Town, in the opening round before falling to runner-up Eli Sellinger, of Parkside, in a 3-1 decision.
Sanders then collected back-to-back wins via major decision, 14-3, and pinfall at :14 over Nathan Kovalcik, of Catoctin, and Jinan Khan, of Hammond, respectively.
The senior 182-pounder lost his next match to head to the fifth-place match, where he defeated Aidan Herche, of Calvert, via pinfall at 2:43 to finish the year 39-3.
Lee took a somewhat similar path as his two teammates, winning his first match over Hayden Kelly, of Huntingtown, via pinfall at 1:37. Lee then gathered another pinfall victory, this time at 2:54, over Ben Ziervogel, of Fallston.
Lee then lost a 4-1 decision to eventual state champion Ryan Ohler, of Liberty.
The junior Ram lost another three-point decision, 3-0, against Andrew Ruel, of Southern-Anne Arundel. In the fifth-place match, Lee garnered a 3-1 decision over Brunswick’s Morgon Corwine to finish the season 34-7.
In the girls tournament, Fort Hill’s Brianna Lavelle earned a podium with a sixth-place finish in the 105-pound class. Lavelle, a freshman, caps off her first-ever year of wrestling with a 9-25 record, with a large majority of her matches being against boys.
The girls side of the tournament featured all four classes in the state squaring off rather than being split into Class 1A/2A and 3A/4A meets.
Lavelle dropped her first match to Marryam Funyas, of 4A Montgomery Blair, via a fall at :47. In the consolation bracket, Lavelle defeated Lilaah Jones, of Western STES via decision, 9-8.
With a trip to the third-place match on the line, Lavelle drew a narrow decision defeat, 9-8, to Class 4A Thomas S. Wootton’s Jasmine Gong. Lavelle lost the rematch with Funyas in the fifth-place match via pinfall at 19 seconds.
