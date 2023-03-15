UPPER MARLBORO — Northern’s Jacob Brenneman won the 138-pound Maryland wrestling state title at the MPSSAA state championships held earlier this month at the Show Place Arena.
Brenneman was one of seven wrestlers from schools hailing from the Western Maryland Athletic Conference to finish in the top six in their respective weight classes in the Class 1A/2A bracket.
Six of the seven WestMAC wrestlers represented the Huskies. Jaxon Jones from Fort Hill was the other wrestler.
In a battle of unbeatens, Brenneman defeated Gage Owen from South Carroll in a 6-5 decision. Brenneman improved his record to 42-0 while Owen’s record fell to 47-1.
Brenneman won his third official state title and fourth unofficial.
In a WestMAC battle in the 113-pound class, Jones (27-4) defeated Northern’s Mathew Beitzel (37-7) by an 8-1 margin to take third place.
Nate Wilhelm (41-4) of Northern defeated Kane Desch (37-10) from C. Milton Wright in the 106-pound class third-place match via a 2-0 decision.
Northern’s Caleb Brenneman (38-6) competed in the 132-pound class and lost to Brian Davis (34-2) from Calvert, 8-6, in the third-place match.
Alex Hoy (53-2) from Middletown beat Northern’s Scott Beitzel (36-8) in the 195-pound class third-place match with a pin in 31 seconds.
Devin Opel (31-10) of Northern competed in the 120-pound class and lost to Xzavier Brown (45-8) from Rising Sun, 8-4, in the fifth-place match.
Several other WestMAC wrestlers competed and were eliminated in prior rounds.
Several wrestlers were eliminated in the wrestleback rounds. Wrestlers whose prior opponents have not lost in the tournament remain in the tournament until one of their prior opponents loses a match. If a wrestler loses to another wrestler who previously lost in the tournament, the losing wrestler is eliminated.
In the third wrestleback round of the 126-pound class, Chris Gaeng of Winters Mill won a 3-0 decision over the Huskies’ Austin Ravenscraft.
In the same round in the 285-pound class, Williamsport’s Mason Wolfensberger won a 3-2 decision over Northern’s Jacob Beeman.
In the second wrestleback round of the 138-pound class, Tanner Wertz from Fort Hill lost by fall to Zach Garvin of Rising Sun.
In the same round in the 182-pound class, Northern’s Jayden Fike lost to Giuseppe Mellinger from Kent Island by fall. In the 220-pound class, Nick Ellis from Century beat Fort Hill’s Wyatt Walker in sudden victory.
A few WestMAC wrestlers were eliminated in the preliminary round. This was not part of the wrestleback rounds.
In the 195-pound class, South Carroll’s Manny Rodrigues won by fall over Fort Hill’s Bryson Metz.
In the 160-pound class, Parkside’s Canaan Mapp defeated Garrett Michaels of Mountain Ridge by a 7-2 decision.
In the girls tournament, Fort Hill’s Alivian Heavner lost by fall in the second wrestleback round of the 145-pound class to Karleigh Gill of Patterson Mill.
Also in the 145-pound class, Hyelni Samaila of Randallstown defeated Elianna Stevenson of Mountain Ridge by fall in the third wrestleback round.
