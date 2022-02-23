OAKLAND — When it rains, it pours. On Tuesday night, Southern weathered the storm at times; but in the fourth quarter, that rainstorm turned into a monsoon as Notre Dame pulled away to take down the No. 3 Rams, 65-46, at Ram Arena.
Dominic Zummo paced the Fighting Irish in the first half before Jaidyn West came back from injury to score 13 of his 15 in the second half and lead the charge for Notre Dame.
"I don't think we competed enough tonight to give ourselves a chance. I wasn't pleased with our effort," said Southern head coach Tom Bosley. "I think Notre Dame's very good, very well-coached. Coach always gives them an opportunity no matter what. They just came off a win over Fairmont Senior. They're very well-organized and run a lot of stuff."
Southern scored the game's first points on a Tanner Haskiell jumper, but Notre Dame responded with a 9-0 run to take control.
Isaac Upole knocked down a pair of free throws to stop the run and Gabe Hebb followed with a steal and a layup at the 2:24 mark.
In the final minute of the period, Jared Haskiell hit a 3-pointer to get the Rams to within two, 11-9, at the end of one.
The Fighting Irish controlled the second period, using runs of 4-0, 6-0 and 5-0 to extend their lead to 10, 30-20, at the break. Zummo scored the last five points of the half with a layup at the 1:58 mark and a 3-pointer at the right elbow with 34 seconds to go, giving him 11 of his eventual 15 points at the break.
"I don't think we were flat to begin with. We just got off to a bad start," Bosley said. "We made a little bit of a run, then we didn't know how to counter defensively because (when) we would actually do something right defensively, they'd make it.
"I thought (Zummo) played great. West is a heck of a player. He's really, really good. He's such a good passer. If you leave somebody open, he's going to find them. Then they had (Trey) Petitto hitting threes."
The third quarter was by far Southern's best, putting up 17 points, but it was a quarter of runs for both teams.
Notre Dame opened on a 5-0 run, but the Rams answered with a 4-0 dash thanks to freebies from Upole and then a steal and layup by the senior standout 16 seconds later.
Petitto answered with his fourth 3-pointer, but the Rams got back within 10 with a 3-pointer in the left corner by Ethan Glotfelty and a free throw from Upole. Through that point at 4:42 in the third, when Upole made the front end of a pair of free throws, Upole had made his first nine foul shots.
Notre Dame answered with a 6-0 run, which was countered by a 7-0 Southern spurt where Glotfelty hit a jumper in the corner, Hebb knocked down a pair from the stripe and then Hebb converted on a traditional three-point play with 1:19 left in the quarter to get Southern to within nine, 44-35.
Unfortunately for the Rams, Notre Dame scored four of the quarter's final six points, outpacing the Rams 18-17 in the frame and extending its lead to 11, 48-37, heading into the fourth.
Up until then, Southern had hit 12 of its first 13 free throws. In the fourth, however, it shot 0 for 4 at the stripe.
The Rams got it to within single digits one last time when Glotfelty got a defender to bite on a pump fake before knocking down a jumper in the corner, making it 51-42, but West answered with a pair of free throws. Over the final 3:31, the Fighting Irish outscored Southern 14-4, with West accounting for nine of Notre Dame's points to secure the win.
"We helped a little bit further than we're supposed to on their 3-point shooters," Bosley said of the third quarter. "We had them identified, we knew who they were, but West is so good that he makes you cheat further to the ball and then he finds people because he's such a good passer. He's a Division I guard. He's got the great mind to be whatever he wants to be."
West exited the game in the first half after his chin was busted open after colliding with Upole, but made the wait well worth it for the traveling Irish fans in the second half.
If there's a positive for Southern, for Bosley it was that his team is finally healthy. Upole and Glotfelty, who both missed last week's loss against No. 1 Mountain Ridge, combined for 29 points — Upole had a game-high 17 and Glotfelty added 12.
The Rams (11-9) are the No. 3 seed in the Maryland Class 1A West Region I playoffs and will travel to No. 2 Allegany on Monday for a regional semifinal matchup.
