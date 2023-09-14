OAKLAND — When Steve Skipper took over the football program at Southern High School, he knew he was inheriting a difficult situation.
A number of injuries and a few players quitting later, and the task of rebuilding has become more arduous than he had imagined.
Due to a lack of available players and safety concerns for those that do remain, Southern was forced to forfeit its home game against Fort Hill on Friday night.
It’s a decision Skipper hoped he’d never have to make, but it’s one he had to.
“We knew very early on that the numbers were going to be a huge issue, and the worst case scenario has unfolded,” he said.
“I was hopeful that we could have stayed healthier than we have been. After two weeks, we’re down a few players. We haven’t had a significant amount of kids who have quit, but we lack upperclassmen. We’re relying in 10th graders and freshmen.”
It wasn’t too long ago that Southern was one of the premier programs in Western Maryland. Just five years ago, the Rams finished their second of back-to-back 8-3 seasons under the direction of Jon Nazelrod.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the program hard like it did many other small schools, and Southern has struggled to get kids to come out in the years that followed.
Since the pandemic, Southern has lost 21 of its past 23 games.
Southern dropped its 2023 opener to Mountain Ridge, 49-0, and fell to Moorefield, 43-8, last Friday night.
The Rams suited up 17 players for their contest with the Yellow Jackets, but two suffered knee injuries that are significant, another tweaked his ankle, one is in concussion protocol, one has a wrist injury and others have bumps and bruises.
The result is Southern doesn’t have enough players to fill a roster against Fort Hill this Friday, Skipper said. As of now, the Southern at Fort Hill junior varsity game set for Monday is still on.
Southern postponed its home junior varsity game against Tucker County this past Monday after having just 12 healthy players for that contest.
“If we could get through the season healthy and keep everyone, I think we can maintain a varsity and JV schedule,” Skipper said. “We’ve already racked up injuries both at the varsity and JV levels, and it’s at the point where it’s impossible to maintain both entities.”
As for whether either the varsity and junior varsity season could be canceled, Skipper said, “At this point, as a staff and an administration we’re evaluating what’s best for our program.”
Southern has tried to combat its numbers issues with a new offense this season, transitioning to the I-Formation to control the clock and keep scores down.
Southern attempted to throw the ball more in its opening game two seasons ago — that resulted in the most-lopsided game in area history, an 84-0 loss to Mountain Ridge.
“Not having numbers and with very little depth, we have to play ball control,” Skipper said. “We have to keep the clock running. Throwing the ball 30 to 40 times a game stops the clock and gives our opponent more time.
“We want to execute a good run game and play-action pass off of that. At this point, we are youthful and inexperienced. Minus a few upperclassmen, we’re essentially playing with a lot of junior varsity players. It’s very challenging.”
Southern’s next scheduled varsity game is at Pendleton County on Friday, Sept. 22.
