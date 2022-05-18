KEYSER, W.Va. — For the second year in a row, Oak Glen ended Keyser's season in the Class AA, Region I playoffs, defeating the Golden Tornado, 10-2, on Wednesday to sweep the three-game series.
Oak Glen — which won Game 1, 6-3, on Tuesday — jumped on Keyser early, opening to a 9-1 lead after just three innings. Rylee Mangold came on in relief for the Tornado to allow one run on one hit over the final four frames, striking out seven and walking one, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Golden Bears pitcher Lizzie Kell went the distance to get the win, surrendering two runs on six hits with 10 Ks and two walks in seven innings of work.
Olivia Munoz was 2 for 4 with a solo home run, Maddie McKay was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, and Sydney Brown ended 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Charity Wolfe, Tayler Likens and Alexa Shoemaker doubled for Keyser. Aly Smith singled twice, and Likens and Wolfe drove in a run apiece.
Oak Glen (26-2) advances to the Class AA state tournament in Charleston. Keyser ends the year with a 30-5 record — the most victories in school history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.