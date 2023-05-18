KEYSER, W.Va. — Oak Glen proved to be the better team in the Class AA, Region I title game, defeating Keyser 13-5 in six innings on Wednesday.
The Golden Bears (25-9) scored at least two runs in five of the six innings.
“It’s been a good series,” Oak Glen head coach Sherrie Garner said. “I just think the girls came to fight. We’re fortunate to put the bat to the ball and bring home some runners.”
The Golden Tornado (22-7) played an uncharacteristic defensive game with several mistakes they didn’t make throughout the season.
“They came out ready to go today,” Keyser head coach Colton Jones said. “They jumped on us quick, they were putting the ball in play. Unfortunately, this was one of our worst defensive games of the year. Made a few mental mistakes, but it is what it is.”
In game one on Monday, it took seven innings for Oak Glen to score. On Wednesday, it took two batters in the first inning.
After the center fielder dropped a fly ball, Lizzie Kell singled to give the Golden Bears a 1-0 lead. After a second error put a runner on second, Liv Munoz doubled to score the runner.
“They like a little pop to the ball and they’re used to that,” Garner said. “They grew up playing that kind of ball.”
A groundout added another run to give Oak Glen a 3-0 lead in the first.
Keyser responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double by Tayler Likens for its first run. A base hit from Wolfe cut the Tornado deficit to 3-2.
“The third game of the series, we made some adjustments,” Jones said. “We’ve been preaching to them she likes to throw the ball outside. You gotta take the pitch to right field and we did a good job making adjustments.”
The Golden Bears scored three runs in the third inning. All three came off Keyser errors. The Golden Bears pushed their lead to 6-2.
Rylee Mangold responded in the bottom of the third and went deep to right center for a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 6-4.
A triple by Ivy Bromhal made it a one-run game.
“We’ve had a good lineup and hit the ball well all year,” Jones said. “The first two games we struggled a bit. but I thought we’d bounce back here.”
With two outs in the fourth inning, Oak Glen put two runners on. Another Tornado error and a single by Addie Smith extended the Golden Bears’ lead to 8-5.
Oak Glen pulled away for good in the fifth. After another error added a run to the Golden Bears lead, Sarah Brown hit a two-run home run to left that made it 11-5. It was her first home run in high school.
“She’s a player,” Garner said. “She’s a sophomore so her best years are ahead of her. She comes to fight and support the team.”
Oak Glen added another homer in the sixth. Smith went deep to left center to make it an eight-run game.
The story of the game for Keyser was the number of defensive mistakes. The Tornado committed 11 errors, their previous season high was four.
“You hate to see it in this kind of game,” Jones said. “They put pressure on us and we just made a few mistakes.”
Wolfe started for Keyser and in six innings allowed eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Of Oak Glen’s 13 runs, only one was earned due to the number of Tornado errors.
“They were hitting the ball well, putting the ball in play like they should,” Jones said. “She battled. I’m not gonna say anything bad about her. She threw her heart out, the last three weeks she gave us everything she had. She got us to this point today.”
Mangold, Wolfe and Bromhal each had two hits for Keyser.
Kell went six innings for Oak Glen, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and one walk with 12 strikeouts.
“It was important for the kids to fight behind her,” Garner said. “You don’t wanna give them a chance because Keyser’s too good at the plate. For the girls to perform offensively to support what she needs, it made her feel more at ease.”
Munoz and Smith led the Golden Bears with two hits.
Keyser’s season comes to an end. The senior class of Wolfe, Averi Everline, Morgan Pratt and Alyvia Idleman won 80 games in three years, breaking the school record for wins by a senior class.
“The four seniors we had were awesome kids,” Jones said. “They did a lot up here for us. Walking away as the winningest class in school history, that means a lot. They won three section titles, had two Game 3 region games. I hate to see them walk out the door.”
Oak Glen advances to the state tournament next week. Its opponent has yet to be announced.
“It was their goal from the get-go,” Garner said. “It’s lovely, to go to Charleston with this group is special.”
