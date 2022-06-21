MCHENRY — The Oakland Oaks overcame an early deficit to edge the Cumberland Orioles, 6-3, in Fayette County Baseball League action on Tuesday night.
The victory improved the Oaks to 5-4 in league play and dropped the Orioles to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the FCBL.
Oakland benefitted from a quality start by Andrew Catone, who allowed three runs (none earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Luis Rodriquez (Garrett College) came on to retire the final two Orioles, and he did so emphatically with two strikeouts to pick up the save and hand Catone his win.
Cumberland opened to an early lead thanks to a three-run third inning. An error on a Nick Capozzi ground ball allowed the first tally to cross, and Greg Borges (Allegany College) made it 3-0 with a two-run triple.
Oakland tied it up in the bottom half — Rodriguez's two-run double was the big hit — and the Oaks took the edge with a run in the fourth. They tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth when Alex Beiler was plunked with the bases loaded, and Ryan Valentine singled in another run to make it 6-3.
Beiler finished 2 for 3 at the dish with one RBI, and Hunter Cottrell (West Liberty) was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. The Oaks out-hit the Orioles, 10-4.
Kobe White (Allegany College), Wes Athey (Davis & Elkins/Allegany), Ben Russell and Borges hit safely for Cumberland.
Tom Fogle (Allegany College) went the distance for Cumberland, allowing six runs (three earned) on nine hits with four Ks and two bases on balls in six innings of work to get tabbed with the loss.
The Orioles faced the Carmichaels Copperheads on Wednesday night, and they host Mitch's Bail Bonds on Friday at 7 p.m.
Oakland hosts the Martinsburg Blue Sox at the Hot Stove Complex in a doubleheader Saturday beginning on 1 p.m. The Oaks resume league play on Sunday with a doubleheader at M&R Transit beginning at 1 p.m.
