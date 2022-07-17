The Oakland Oaks swept the Carmichaels Copperheads in a pair of home and away games last weak, winning 14-1 at Carmichaels High School on Thursday and 10-0 at Garrett College on Friday.
The two wins moved Oakland into a tie with the Cumberland Orioles for second place in the Fayette County Baseball League standings with a 10-6 record, behind only M&R Transit (15-2).
On Thursday, Quintin Smith belted a home run and drove in four runs, and Cory Ashby, Chris Green and Luis Rodriguez combined on the mound to hold Carmichaels to one run on three hits.
Darrick Broadwater went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Rodriguez matched his hit toal, drove in a run and scored once himself. Clay Maholic singled, doubled, notched an RBI and scored three runs. Green and Alex Beiler also recorded two hits apiece, and Hunter Cottrell doubled.
Rodriguez tossed three shutout innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk during the five-inning run-rule win. Nate Torbich took the loss for Carmichaels.
Jimmy Sadler, Nick Pegg and Chuck Gasti accounted for Carmichael's three hits. Oakland hit safely 15 times.
One day later in McHenry, the Oakland pitching staff was even better, holding Carmichaels to just one hit (a Drake Long single).
Smith had the hot bat again for the Oaks with a 2 for 5 output with two doubles, five RBI and two runs scored. Green tallied three base hits, and Broadwater, Maholic, Cole Parker and Ryan Valentine also had multi-hit games.
Calyb King went the distance on the bump with five shutout frames of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one free pass.
Cumberland O's go 0-2
The Cumberland Orioles were routed by FCBL regular-season champion M&R Transit on Thursday, and they dropped a narrow 2-1 decision to Mitch's Bail Bonds on Friday.
In the Thursday game at Hopwood Hutchinson Field in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Garrett Myers hit a home run, and Justin Brestensky pitched a gem to lead M&R Transit to an 11-1 win.
Brestensky held Cumberland to just three hits and one unearned run in six innings of work with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Santino Marra and Andino Vecchiolla had two-hit games.
Wes Athey, Greg Borges and Alex Kennell hit safely for Cumberland. Ethan Huffman was dealt the loss on the mound.
The following day, Mitch's Bail Bonds limited Cumberland to one hit (Kobe White). J.R. Luttrell pitched well for the Orioles in defeat, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with six Ks and two walks.
Nick Groover paced Mitch's with two hits.
