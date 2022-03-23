MOUNT AIRY — Maddie O’Brien netted a pair of goals and Allie Scritchfield assisted on all four Calvary scores, as the Eagles took down Mount Airy Christian Academy, 4-2, on Tuesday.
Emmy Wilson got the scoring started at the 12:30 mark in the first half before O’Brien tallied her first on a shot just outside the 18-yard box 30 seconds before halftime.
Both Mount Airy goals came during a fiery start to the second half, with Giselle Esquivel scoring both of MACA’s goals unassisted at the 2:28 and 5:15 marks.
The Eagles survived the storm with O’Brien’s second goal less than two minutes after Esquivel opened her scoring account.
Calvary put the game to bed with eight minutes to play when Aiyana Yoder scored off a feed from Scritchfield.
The Eagles led in shots, 16-10, with goalkeeper Traci Michael making seven saves. Mount Airy goalie Veda Doxzen also stopped seven shots.
Calvary (2-0) hits the road again on Friday at Cumberland Valley for a 4:30 p.m. Mason-Dixon Christian Conference showdown.
