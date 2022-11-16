FROSTBURG — Slow offensive starts to both halves were costly for Frostburg State as it fell 76-69 to Lock Haven on Wednesday at Bobcat Arena.
“I think we got complacent, we had a nine-point lead at halftime,” Bobcat head coach Jenna Eckleberry said. “We started out like we did the other night in the third quarter. We got complacent, they made a run at us and caught back up. Then we just couldn’t get a defensive stop. It seemed like they scored every possession in the second half.”
The Bald Eagles (1-2) outscored Frostburg 51-35 in the second half. The Bobcats’ (1-2) largest lead lasted 9:21 of game time in the third quarter, Lock Haven’s biggest lead lasted the final six seconds of the game.
The Bobcats’ offense got off to a slow start in the first quarter. The game was tied at 6 through the first five minutes. Frostburg only made one field goal in the first five minutes on a layup by Emilee Weakley.
“We scored 69 points, 69 points should be enough to win the game,” Eckleberry said. “This team came in and they scored 43 and 49 points, and for some reason we gave up 76. We have offensive struggles, we’re still trying to figure each other out. It’s the beginning of the year, we need to move the ball more than we do.”
Frostburg went on a 10-4 run with six points coming from Shelby Funchess and led 16-10 at the end of the opening quarter. While the offense started slow, the defense started fast. The Bald Eagles shot 5 for 18 from the field in the first quarter, hitting 27.8% of their shots.
The Bobcats found some rhythm on offense late in the first quarter that carried over into the second quarter where they scored 18 points and shot 8 for 15 from the field.
Weakley scored seven points in the second quarter and finished with 16 in the first half. No other scorer on either team had 10 points.
“She’s gonna score,” Eckleberry said. “I just think overall we forced the ball too much. I think we gotta move the ball more.”
Arianna Briggs-Hall opened the third quarter with two quick buckets in the paint. Her second score increased Frostburg’s lead to 38-27. Lock Haven then responded with a 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 40-38.
One of the factors in Lock Haven’s comeback was scoring inside. It scored 40 points in the paint in the third quarter. Several were wide open layups that were results of miscommunication by Frostburg’s defense.
“The key was not to let them score in the paint,” Eckleberry said. “That was our whole game plan, make them shoot outside shots and clog the paint. It seemed every time I looked up, they scored in the paint.”
The Bald Eagles went on another 12-6 run to trail 50-46 entering the fourth quarter where the Bobcats’ offense struggled in the final 10 minutes. It shot 4 for 14 from the field and scored 19 points in the final quarter. Nine of their points came from free throws.
Lock Haven scored 30 in the final quarter with 14 at the free-throw line. The Bald Eagles hit all 14 of their free throws in the fourth.
Frostburg led for the first three minutes of the quarter. Trailing 53-52, Lock Haven went on an 8-5 run and led 60-58. Brooke Lawyer scored five of the points including a 3-pointer.
Maggie Sharp hit two clutch 3 in the final two minutes with the first one cutting the Bobcats deficit to 66-64 with 1:56 left.
“It was a good shot,” Eckleberry said of Sharp. “She’s our shooter and she’s supposed to make those shots.”
Frostburg was forced to foul in the final minute and the Bald Eagles made all seven free throws to seal the game.
For Lock Haven, Alana Robinson scored 23 points with five rebounds and four blocks. Taylor Leidy scored 14 points with four rebounds. Olivia Smith had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Brooke Lawyer finished with 10 points and three steals.
For the Bobcats, Weakley recorded a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Briggs-Hall scored 12 points with five rebounds. Sharp scored 11 points with a rebound and an assist. Rhiana Hall scored 10 points with five rebounds.
“We try to find the best mismatch and go at it,” Eckleberry said. “Ari (Briggs-Hall) had a mismatch and she came through for us with some big plays.”
Both teams are at home for their next game. Lock Haven hosts Penn State-Altoona Thursday at 6 p.m. and Frostburg welcomes West Virginia Wesleyan to Bobcat Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Guarding, defending, not giving up 76 points,” Eckleberry said of the keys to defeating Wesleyan.
