ACCIDENT — Karli O’Neal scored a game-high 22 points, and Fort Hill pulled away from Northern to win 66-52 on Thursday night.
The Huskies exited the opening quarter with a 12-10 lead, but the Sentinels flipped the script with a 20-12 second period to take a 30-24 halftime edge. O’Neal scored a team-high 13 first-half points.
Alayzia Trimble and Brooklyne Noel got hot in the third, scoring eight and seven points, respectively, as Fort Hill extended its lead to 51-38. The teams played an even fourth quarter, and the Sentinels held on to improve to 13-6 overall and 6-1 in the WestMAC.
In addition to O’Neal’s scoring, the junior added five assists and four steals. Trimble garnered a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds; she also buried a pair of 3-pointers. Noel joined the pair in double figures with 14 points.
Carly Bennett also pulled down double-digit boards with 10 to add to her seven points. Kayijah George ended with five points and a team-high six assists.
Northern (8-12, 1-7 WestMAC) was led by Lydia Nelson and Kylee Barnes, who tallied 20 and 16 points, respectively. Nelson sunk two 3s and Barnes made one herself. McKenzie Upole finished with eight points, and Madison Seese chipped in six.
In the junior varsity game, Northern won 27-20. Leah McKenzie was the Huskies’ high-scorer with nine points.
Fort Hill is at No. 4 Allegany (11-5, 4-3 WestMAC) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Northern hosted East Hardy (5-15) last night.
No. 3 Petersburg 65 Pendleton Co. 58
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — No. 3 Petersburg started fast and held off Pendleton County Thursday night on the road.
Six different Vikings made at least one field goal in the first quarter, with Braylee Corbin leading the pack with six opening-period scores as Petersburg led 21-10 after one.
Kennedy Kaposy helped the Vikings extend their lead with nine points in the second, and Mickala Taylor hit a three and added two free throws to guide Petersburg to a 36-22 lead at the half.
Pendleton mounted a second-half comeback, led by Ana Young and Avery Townsend, to trim the Vikings’ edge to single digits, but it wasn’t enough to overcome its slow start.
Kaposy led Petersburg with a team-high 21 points on eight field goals, shooting 5 of 11 from the line. Taylor tallied 19 points on six buckets and 6 of 10 free throws, and Corbin sunk six field goals and 1 of 3 foul shots for 13 points. Sadie Dayton added six points.
Young topped Pendleton with a game-high 22-point total, followed by Townsend’s 12 and Kinzely Hartman and Gabby Depue with eight and six points, respectively.
Petersburg hosted Charleston Catholic last night to close out the regular season.
Bishop Walsh 48 Hancock 28
HANCOCK — Behind Autumn Hoppert’s 28-point outburst, Bishop Walsh routed Hancock on Wednesday night.
Hoppert scored her game-high total on 10 field goals, hitting 7 of 9 field goals, to fuel the Spartans’ offense. BW led just 10-8 after one but extended the margin to 23-10 at the half and 38-20 after three before ultimately winning by 20 points.
Bailee Greise was second on Bishop Walsh with three field goals and 2 for 3 at the line for eight points, and Grace Elliott added four points. For Hancock, Skylar Smith was the high scorer with 13, followed by Emma Schriver with eight and Sarah Mellon with four.
Bishop Walsh (5-12) hosted Broadfording last night.
Grace 35 Calvary 34
HAGERSTOWN — Despite a blistering start, Calvary struggled at the line in a come-from-behind Grace victory on Thursday night.
The Eagles led 15-4 after the first quarter, and Grace battled to trim that margin to 23-18 by halftime. Calvary struggled at the charity stripe after the intermission, hitting just 1 of 10 attempts, and didn’t take care of the ball.
Grace outscored Calvary, 17-11, in the second half to pull off the win and hand the Eagles (15-7) their third consecutive defeat.
“Our team came out strong and then just went flat,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “Grace came out with heart, desire and effort which we couldn’t match. We had many chances in the end with foul shooting and offensive boards, but nobody stepped up.
“Playoffs start next week and we are not where we need to be.”
Bethany Carrington was the game’s leading scorer in defeat, tallying a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists. Emmy Wilson garnered eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Izzy Kendall and Sadie Strawderman both finished with five points. Kendall pulled down seven boards. Sydney Weeks rounded out the Calvary scoring with two points.
For Grace, Marlie Snyder and Izzy Jear both ended with 10 points. Amanda Sweeney scored five and Emma Smith four.
Calvary was at Turkeyfoot last night.
