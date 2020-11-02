CUMBERLAND — Only the front gate at Greenway Avenue Stadium will be open beginning at 5 p.m. for tonight's Allegany vs. Fort Hill junior varsity football game.
Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM - The Rev. John Joseph Carney III, 89, of Lutherville, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Stella Maris Nursing and Assisted Living Center. Born, in Cumberland, on May 19, 1931, he was the son of the late John Joseph and Alice (Grabenstein) C…
PETERSBURG, W.Va. - Linda Lou Duckworth, 69, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Harry E. Duckworth. Funeral services held, Potomac Memorial Gardens, Mausoleum Chapel, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 1p.m. Condolences: www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
CUMBERLAND - Sharon Rae Cowden, 72, passed away Oct. 31, 2020. In accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated, and there will be no visitation or funeral services. Inurnment, private, in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. (www.ScarpelliFH.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.