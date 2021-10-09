CUMBERLAND — It would be easy to say Fort Hill’s 2-0 win over Allegany was the Jacob Tichnell show — with the senior making a myriad of athletic saves throughout — but the Sentinel senior needed a little help from his friends.
Fort Hill didn’t have many chances on goal, just two good ones, in fact; however, when Connor Hipp and Nicoli Candler saw their opportunities, they seized them.
Still, Tichnell was the star of the show with his sixth shutout in nine games, prompting his teammates to proudly declare him the best goalkeeper in the area, as the Sentinels rolled over Allegany, 2-0, on Homecoming.
The win is Fort Hill’s fourth straight, upping its season mark to 5-3-1.
“Our guys, the last five games, have played a different style, they’ve played a pressing style, they’ve played with a lot of confidence and it’s producing,” Sentinels first-year head coach Zach Steckman said.
“How fun is it to win a game like today? Just super proud of these guys and the work they put in, and it’s starting to pay off. ... Our motto right now is ‘Get the job done.’ And that’s what we’ve been doing.”
There are few players on the pitch getting the job done as well as Tichnell right now.
The senior was in constant communication with the backline as the floor general of the Sentinel defense Saturday. And he demonstrated his impressive verticality to boot, frequently soaring to intercept crosses that hung up too long in the box.
With Allegany looking to scrape within a goal down 2-0 with 5:21 left in the contest, Tichnell made his most impressive stoppage. The Campers crushed a hard strike from just outside the box, and the keeper laid out to get a hand on the ball and keep the laser out of the top right corner.
“I have all the faith in the world in Jacob Tichnell,” Steckman said. “Jacob Tichnell is the best goalie in the area, hands down, there’s no question about it. He’s started here for four years, he’s been a wall back there. ... The defense is doing their job back there, Tich is being a wall, we’re getting the job done.
“Tichnell is the best goalie in the area, mark my word now.”
Allegany had 23 shots and six corners throughout the contest and seemed to possess the ball as much as 80% of the time during the opening half, but the Campers just couldn’t get quality opportunities on frame.
With 14 shots during the opening 40 minutes and no goals, while the Sentinels converted a mere five opportunities into a pair of scores, Allegany was understandably frustrated entering the halftime huddle.
“We just couldn’t finish the ball,” Camper head coach Mark Lechliter said. “We had it down there in their end almost the entire game and just couldn’t finish.
“It just comes down to wanting to put it in the back of the net. It just seemed like we couldn’t get the ball to bounce our way to get there.”
Allegany’s talent and ball skill was evident, but it struggled to find a flow in the attacking third.
Lechliter preached playing more as a team during halftime, at which the Campers trailed 2-0, though it didn’t pan out on the scoreboard.
“When you have 11 players on the field, you have to have 11 unified players,” Lechliter said. “You can’t have individuals, two or three individuals, and then the rest of the team play. I try to communicate that to the boys all the time.”
Campers keeper Chase Gray made five saves.
If you looked at both teams on paper at the onset of the season, Fort Hill likely wouldn’t be given much of a chance.
After a 1-3-1 start, Steckman and his staff brought the team together and had a heart-to-heart. Despite being a young coach with a young staff, the group made a veteran move.
It’s paid off. Over the past four games, the Sentinels have outscored the opposition 10-0.
“We had a little bit of an issue attitude-wise as a team,” Steckman said. “For lack of better words, we basically pulled them aside and we put them in their place. We let them know, we’re a young coaching staff, but we’re in charge and they need to buy in, do what we said, and we could have success. They responded to that.
“We have such a good relationship as a team. They trust each other, they care for each other and they’re friends outside of the soccer field. It’s all built to make this program successful.”
That bond has translated to the pitch, and on Saturday, it just seemed like the Sentinels had that little extra motivation to prove the doubters wrong.
“I think we just wanted it more deep down,” Tichnell said. “I think a lot of people out there didn’t think we’d win. We started the year with like nine players, no one thought we’d have a team. We just started rounding the kids up, got people out here.
“What we’re doing right now is big, I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. ... As a senior, we’ve never lost a Homecoming game. That’s huge.”
Steckman made sure to credit Allegany’s talent. Knocking off a team as skilled as the Campers, he said, gives his team all the confidence in the world.
The two teams may still meet up for a playoff rubber match in the coming weeks.
“Allegany is a very good team, very solid, they possess the ball well,” the first-year coach said. “So for us, that’s just another huge confidence booster. Going forward, I still think they’re going to cause problems, and they’re going to be a contender. But I think we’re just as good as any team in this area.”
Fort Hill is at Southern on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Allegany will look to get back on the right track at Mountain Ridge on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“We’ll just keep working hard at practice, we’ll focus on shooting and see if we can finish the ball,” Lechliter said.
