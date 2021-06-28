INWOOD, W.Va. — Ben Russell tossed six solid innings of relief and the first four batters in the Cumberland lineup drove in runs, lifting the Orioles to a 6-5 win over the Martinsburg Blue Sox for a split of their Pen-Mar WV League doubleheader Saturday at Musselman High School.
Martinsburg won the first game 4-3.
Russell, who came on in the third inning, allowed only two singles and an unearned run in the eight-inning game. He walked one and struck out four.
Dez Johnson, Andrew Butts, Ty Place and Russell each had a single and an RBI to lead the offense. Matt Fuzie drove in the other two runs.
In the first game, the Blue Sox scored a pair of unearned runs in the seventh inning for a 4-3 victory.
A walk, a single and an infield error loaded the bases with one out. The tying run scored on a sacrifice fly and the winning run on an overthrow.
Butts and Roy Jeffreys had a single and an RBI for the O’s. Caleb Horner tossed a five-hitter and struck out 10 for Martinsburg. Dan Streitback absorbed the loss despite allowing only two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. He scattered six hits and struck out five.
The Orioles and the Blue Sox, of the Blue Ridge League, split their two doubleheaders this season.
The Orioles (9-3 overall, 6-2 Pen-Mar WV) will play at Martinsburg Post 14 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
